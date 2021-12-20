Global Infection Control Market 2021-2026: Surge in Growth for E-Beam Sterilization and Re-Introduction of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infection Control Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infection control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% to reach US$42.907 billion by 2026, from US$21.384 billion in 2019.



Driving Factors

The primary driver of the market is the growing hospital-acquired Infections, which can occur during the patient's stay at the hospital facility which is also one of the primary mortality causes. One of the primary reasons for these diseases is the use of the same medical equipment during the diagnosing procedure which can cause diseases such as ventilator-associated pneumonia, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical-site infections.



The contacting of these diseases mainly depends upon the patient's immune system, their infection control practices, the presence of various infectious agents in the hospital facility. Age and longer stays at the facilities are also primary reasons for the cause of these diseases. The most common bacteria associated with HAIs include C. difficile, MRSA, Klebsiella, E. coli, Enterococcus, and the Pseudomonas species, and also with the outbreak of COVID-19 the healthcare facilities have led to practicing infection control as the virus is the person to person transmissible.



Due to all these reasons, the infection control market has seen a large growth owing to the proper use of sterilization and disinfecting practices being used in healthcare facilities.



Market Share Segmentation

By end-user industry, the global infection control market is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the high Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI), the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases; the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilization equipment; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. Also owing to the COVID-19 scenario the market is expected to grow at high due to the demand for self and surface disinfectants like masks, sanitizers, etc.

Also, the technological advancements in many countries and the growing pharmaceutical industry in many countries, increasing use of E-beam sterilization, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization has led to an immense amount of growth in the market. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infection control market during this period.



Growth Factors

Growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections

Hospital Acquired Infections are the infections that are acquired in hospitals and other health care facilities. HAIs are caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens. The most common infections are bloodstream infections (BSIs), pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and surgical site infections (SSIs). These are caused due to the lack of hospitality equipment sterilization which is cleansing and passed from the patient-to-patient transmission.

The most common types of HAIs cost around $9.8 billion annually in the U.S., with SSIs contributing the largest share of 33.7% ($3.3 billion). The reasons behind the high cost of SSIs are prolonged hospitalization of patients and associated diagnostic tests & treatment. Hence to reduce this proper care must be taken which will control the rate of infection.



Restraints

The adverse effect of chemical disinfectants exposure

As we all know all surface disinfectants, sanitizers, sterilizers have chemicals inbound in them that may be harmful after continuous exposure to humans as they may have toxic properties. For example, sodium hypochlorite is an effective treatment against blood-borne pathogens but is also highly corrosive and a respiratory irritant, which makes it dangerous for cleaning personnel and building occupants and toxic when released into the environment. The improper use of these disinfectants can cause environmental hazards and be harmful to patients exposed to them.

There is no green certificate currently available for disinfectants and sterilizers being used in the market. Due to the increasing population demanding a greener solution, the use of disinfectants is becoming limited, with their use being controlled. Manufacturers are now being forced to develop newer, greener alternatives that are less corrosive to the human eyes, such as butyl-free, pH-neutral quaternary, and hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Infection Control Market

The COVID-19 has had a big impact on the healthcare system over the world, with hospitals being flooded with patients, lack of oxygen cylinders in different parts of countries, lack of pharmaceutical supply in some areas, and lack of beds in the healthcare system.

Therefore, the sudden spread of COVID-19 has led to the spur of healthcare supplies such as sanitizers, disinfectant products, masks due to the growing awareness of health and hygiene. Also, the sudden spread of the COVID-19 virus across the globe has led several governments and companies to take effective measures to control the spread of the virus which has been one of the primary reasons for the industry growth.

The healthcare infrastructure of some countries wasn't efficient enough to control the sudden spur of the virus, but the continuous awareness but self-hygiene and self-precautions by using surface disinfectants, masks, gloves have led to the growth in this market.

For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had recommended the company Sterigenics should reopen its ethylene oxide-based sterilization plant in the US, being shut due to harmful emissions which were believed to be carcinogenic. In March 2020, the company received permission to reopen the plant for 21 days to sterilize PPE for healthcare workers to use during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of this market.



The COVID-19 has increased in demand for sanitizers and household disinfecting materials, where the production of sanitizers was 60% upwards in the US. Also, as a patient to patient transmission was one of the leading factors of the outbreak the surface disinfectants and also the equipment sterilizer market had seen huge growth as improper use of these could lead to the increasing surge of the COVID- 19 virus



Competitive Insights

