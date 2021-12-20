Calcium Carbide Market to Worth USD 20.09 Billion by 2028 | Global Calcium Carbide Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium carbide market is set to gain impetus from the increasing application of acetylene in the production of chemicals, potable lightning, plastics, cutting of metals, and welding. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Calcium Carbide Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 14.28 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 14.78 billion in 2021 to USD 20.09 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2028.





COVID-19 Pandemic: Unavailability of Workforce and Declining Demand to Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the disruptions in supply chains of various industries across the globe. As China is under complete lockdown being the epicenter of the coronavirus, the production and supply of raw materials in the country has stopped. This has further caused a decline in the demand for calcium carbide. At the same time, low export activities, travel bans, lack of workforce, and diminishing production capacities would hamper growth amid the pandemic.





Segmentation-

Calcium Cyanamide Segment Held 9.8% Share in 2020

Based on the end-user, the calcium carbide industry is divided into steel making, reducing & dehydrating agent, calcium cyanamide, acetylene gas, and others. Amongst these, the calcium cyanamide segment procured 9.8% in terms of the calcium carbide market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of the product in the manufacturing of numerous chemicals, such as calcium cyanamide, acetylene, polymers, resins, and acrylic fibers.

By application, the calcium carbide market size is divided into acetylene gas, calcium cyanamide, reducing & dehydrating agents, steel making, and others. One the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Report Coverage-

The research report contains an in-depth study of various regions. It was curated by our analysts after studying and observing numerous factors that determine regional growth, such as political, technological, social, economic, and environmental status of that particular region. The competitive landscape section was developed to help our clients better understand the collaborations and strategies that key calcium acetylide providers are focusing on competing with their rivals globally.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Lotions, Sunscreens, and Hair Sprays to Boost Growth

Calcium carbide market is utilized as a raw material to produce numerous organic chemicals worldwide. Besides, it is used in multiple applications, such as oxyacetylene welding, synthesis of solvents, manufacturing of plastics, and pharmaceuticals. The ever-increasing demand for lotions, sunscreens, cosmetics , hair sprays, and similar other personal care products are anticipated to drive the calcium carbide market growth in the upcoming years. However, calcium acetylide is considered to be harmful if a person remains exposed to it for a longer period of time. It may obstruct the chemical’s demand.





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Expansion of Steel & Chemical Industries

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 13.67 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. It is expected to remain at the forefront in the near future because of the rapid expansion of the steel and chemical manufacturing industries. On the other hand, North America is likely to be a major region in the market because of the rising replacement of petroleum and natural gas-based processes with the calcium carbide-to-PVC method for the production of PVC.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Strengthening Positions in Asia Pacific to Augment Sales

The global calcium carbide market trends for calcium acetylide houses several renowned companies that are presently focusing on strengthening their presence in China and other developing countries in Asia Pacific. This would help them to cater to the demand from numerous customers and increase sales of their products.





