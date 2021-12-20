Global Endothelial PAS Domain-Containing Protein 1 Inhibitors Pipeline Insights Report, 2021 with Focus on Emerging Drugs Belzutifan (Merck & Co) and PT2385 (Peloton Therapeutics)

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endothelial PAS Domain-Containing Protein 1 Inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 7+ companies and 7+ pipeline drugs in Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors.



Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Belzutifan: Merck & Co.

Belzutifan (previously PT2977 and MK-6482) binds to and inhibits HIF-2? function, and has been developed as a novel cancer therapeutic. HIF-2? is a transcription factor component that is established as an oncogneic driver of ccRCC, via loss of its interaction with the tumour suppressor von Hippel-Lindau (VHL), which results in disrupted proteasomal degradation and thereby accumulation of HIF-2?. Belzutifan received FDA approval for the treatment of select VHL-associated cancers on August 13, 2021. It is currently being evaluated in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Renal cell carcinoma and in Phase II trial to treat Biliary cancer; Colorectal cancer; Liver cancer.



PT2385: Peloton Therapeutics

PT2385 is the first clinical stage antagonist of hypoxia inducible factor-2a (HIF-2a), a transcription factor implicated in the development and progression of renal cancer. It is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma and renal cell carcinoma. In May 2019, Merck and Peloton therapeutics have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire privately held Peloton, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel small molecule therapeutic candidates targeting hypoxia-inducible factor-2? (HIF-2?) for the treatment of patients with cancer and other non-oncology diseases.



Therapeutics Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players

There are approx. 7+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors. The companies which have their Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include Merck & Co.



Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors drugs?

How many Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Companies Mentioned

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Schrodinger

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals

Peloton Therapeutics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arcus Bioscience

NiKang Therapeutics

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

