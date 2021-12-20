Global Stat Inhibitors Pipeline Landscape 2021 Featuring Over 25 Drugs and Companies, Including Bio-Path, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Tvardi Therapeutics, and Purple Biotech

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stat Inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in STAT Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence STAT Inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve STAT Inhibitors.



This segment of the STAT Inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Bardoxolone methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals

Bardoxolone is an investigational, once-daily, orally administered activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease ("ADPKD"). The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation in Europe to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome. In April 2021, Reata Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") accepted for filing the New Drug Application ("NDA") for bardoxolone methyl ("bardoxolone") for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") caused by Alport syndrome.



SHR-0302: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co./ Reistone Biopharma

SHR0302 is a potent and highly selective Janus kinase type 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors and was in-licensed by Reistone from Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. Several late stage clinical studies are on-going with both oral and topical dosage forms for several immune-inflammatory diseases including Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's disease, etc. The high selectivity of SHR0302 may potentially provide a favorable safety and efficacy profile compared to the pan-JAK inhibitors.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different STAT Inhibitors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 25+ key companies which are developing the therapies for STAT Inhibitors. The companies which have their STAT Inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Pre-registration include, Reata Pharmaceuticals.



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses STAT Inhibitors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging STAT Inhibitors drugs.

