Radisson Hotel Group opens first winter sport hotel in Turkey, in the heart of the Mount Erciyes ski area

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the extension of its Turkey footprint with the opening of its first ski hotel in Mount Erciyes and second hotel in the Kayseri province. Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes is located just off the slopes in the center of the Mount Erciyes ski region with direct access to all the best mountain lifts, ski slopes and après ski facilities.





Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes features 60 spacious rooms including premium rooms with balconies, and suites with incredible mountain views. All rooms are equipped with large LED TV screens, complimentary minibar, Nespresso machines, and a private corridor when reserving three connecting rooms. The hotel is designed for ultimate comfort – after a day on the slopes, guests can cozy up by the open fireplaces or enjoy a relaxing dip in the indoor and outdoor pools with beautiful views of Mount Erciyes. The hotel can also host meetings for up to 40 people.

The hotel will offer a range of traditional Turkish and international dishes, as well as delicious drinks. The Breakfast Room buffet presents a wide selection of international breakfast options, while the Main Restaurant welcomes guests with its cozy, all-day indoor dining overlooking the mountains. Guests can also enjoy the fresh mountain air at the hotel’s outdoor Ski Lounge, a self-service restaurant with unparalleled views of the slopes and surrounding mountains.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We are delighted to open our first ski hotel in the Kayseri province. Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes is the perfect addition to our growing brand umbrella as we continue expanding our Turkey footprint. We would like to thank the owners for their trust in Radisson Hotel Group.”

In addition to being one of Turkey’s best winter-sport areas, Kayseri is also a popular spot for mountain climbers with trails reaching up the volcanic mountain to an elevation of 3916 meters. From the top of the mountain, hikers can enjoy a stunning view of the area stretching from Cappadocia to the Taurus Mountains. Cappadocia is a world-renowned World Heritage Site that doubles as an open-air museum and is located adjacent to Aladaglar National Park, where visitors can enjoy a picnic besides one of the seven scenic Kapuzbasi Waterfalls. The hotel is also conveniently located just half an hour from Kayseri Erkilet Airport.

Menderes Karaküçük, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes says, "The hotel is a perfect spot for winter sports and ski lovers. Our experienced team is excited to welcome our guests for the perfect choice for ski, snowboarding, and other mountain sports with our Yes I Can! service ethos."

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

