Finch Therapeutics Appoints Joseph Vittiglio, JD, as Chief Business and Legal Officer

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced the promotion of Joseph Vittiglio, JD, to Chief Business and Legal Officer. Mr. Vittiglio has more than 25 years of experience leading strategic transactions within the life sciences industry.



“Joe’s breadth of experience building successful biotech companies and catalyzing strategic partnerships is invaluable to Finch as we continue to advance our platform and expand our pipeline of microbiome product candidates,” said Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Finch Therapeutics. “As a platform company, we believe that collaborations will play an important role in unlocking the full potential of this technology and Joe’s experience and demonstrated leadership at Finch position him well to take on these additional responsibilities.”

“As Finch enters a transformational period, with a Phase 3 trial underway in recurrent C. difficile and additional programs positioned to enter the clinic in 2022, I am pleased to take on this new role and leverage my legal and corporate development experience to continue building on our progress,” said Mr. Vittiglio. “I look forward to continuing to work with the talented Finch team with the goal of building value for our stakeholders and executing upon our mission to bring microbiome therapeutics to patients in need.”

Mr. Vittiglio joined Finch Therapeutics in December 2020 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In his previous role with Finch, he guided the company’s initial public offering in 2021, raising $130.8 million in capital, and led the company’s legal and quality teams. Prior to Finch, Mr. Vittiglio was the General Counsel and Chief Business Officer for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, where he led the company’s legal and business development initiatives, including multiple out-licensing and partnership collaborations, and provided oversight for multiple therapeutic product launches. Prior to AMAG Pharmaceuticals, he held leadership roles at Flexion Therapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, and Oscient Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Vittiglio earned his Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In June 2020, Finch announced that CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint in PRISM3, the first of two pivotal trials to support the development of CP101 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. PRISM4, a Phase 3 trial, is designed to serve as the second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent CDI. Finch is also developing CP101 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, and FIN-211 for the treatment of the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Finch has a partnership with Takeda focused on the development of targeted microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease.

Human-First Discovery® is a registered trademark of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “potential”, "projects”, “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Finch’s ability to advance its platform and expand its pipeline of microbiome product candidates; and the timing of Finch’s clinical trials, including programs positioned to enter the clinic in 2022. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Finch’s limited operating history and historical losses; Finch’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Finch’s dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, CP101; the possibility that Finch may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; results of clinical trials may not be indicative of final or future results from later stage or larger clinical trials (or in broader patient populations once the product is approved for use by regulatory agencies) or may not be favorable or may not support further development; Finch’s product candidates may not generate the benefits to patients that are anticipated; anticipated regulatory approvals may be delayed or refused; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Finch’s ability to maintain patent and other intellectual property protection and the possibility that Finch’s intellectual property rights may be infringed, invalid or unenforceable or will be threatened by third parties; Finch’s ability to qualify and scale its manufacturing capabilities to support multiple global clinical trials; Finch’s lack of experience in selling, marketing and distributing its product candidates; Finch’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies; and risks relating to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on Finch’s business. These and other risks are described more fully in Finch’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in Finch’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Finch’s other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Finch undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525-2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

(212) 253-8881

jurban@berrypr.com



