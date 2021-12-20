Mesa Air Group Reports November 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for November 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 28,465 block hours in November 2021, a 23 percent increase from November 2020 as a result of continued increased flying with the relaxation of certain COVID travel restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 98.58 percent and 98.48 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for November 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

 Nov-21Nov-20% ChangeYTD FY2022YTD FY2021% Change
Block Hours      
American11,276 10,643 5.9%22,659 18,968 19.5%
United16,969 12,302 37.9%36,074 24,073 49.9%
DHL220 201 9.4%427 273 56.3%
Total28,465 23,146 23.0%59,159 43,314 36.6%
       
 Nov-21Nov-20% ChangeYTD FY2022YTD FY2021% Change
Departures      
American6,339 5,570 13.8%12,713 10,078 26.1%
United8,046 6,201 29.8%17,078 12,270 39.2%
DHL147 135 8.9%283 175 61.7%
Total14,532 11,906 22.1%30,074 22,523 33.5%
       
Controllable Completion Factor*      
American98.58%99.62%-1.0%99.12%99.77%-0.7%
United98.48%99.98%-1.5%98.52%99.97%-1.4%
       
Total Completion Factor*      
American97.70%98.05%-0.4%97.78%98.40%-0.6%
United98.01%99.45%-1.5%98.02%99.68%-1.7%

Operating statistics month over month for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and QTD are included in the table below.

 Nov-21Oct-21% ChangeQTD FY2022QTD FY2021% Change
Block Hours      
American11,276 11,383 -0.9%22,659 18,968 19.5%
United16,969 19,105 -11.2%36,074 24,073 49.9%
DHL220 207 6.6%427 273 56.3%
Total28,465 30,694 -7.3%59,159 43,314 36.6%
       
 Nov-21Oct-21% ChangeQTD FY2022QTD FY2021% Change
Departures      
American6,339 6,374 -0.5%12,713 10,078 26.1%
United8,046 9,032 -10.9%17,078 12,270 39.2%
DHL147 136 8.1%283 175 61.7%
Total14,532 15,542 -6.5%30,074 22,523 33.5%
       
Controllable Completion Factor*      
American98.58%99.66%-1.1%99.12%99.77%-0.7%
United98.48%98.57%-0.1%98.52%99.97%-1.4%
       
Total Completion Factor*      
American97.70%97.86%-0.2%97.78%98.40%-0.6%
United98.01%98.02%0.0%98.02%99.68%-1.7%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, Inc., a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 129 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of November 30, 2021, Mesa operated under its capacity purchase agreements, or maintained as operational spares, a fleet of 151 aircraft with approximately 507 daily departures and 3,200 employees. As of November 30, 2021, we also leased 16 aircraft to a third party, for a total of 167 aircraft. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

