Perrone Robotics Inc. Will Showcase Groundbreaking Autonomous Vehicle Technology at CES 2022

CROZET, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perrone Robotics (“Perrone”), the leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems and turn-key vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, today announced its participation at CES® 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, which runs Jan. 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas.



Throughout the show, Perrone will conduct a series of AV-mobility and e-mobility experiences at their “Innovation Alley” demonstration track at booth #WP-8 in the West Hall. CES attendees and media will have the opportunity to ride, experience, and connect with experts from Perrone Robotics, Local Motors , and other key partners as they bring together the most advanced AV mobility options for reliable transit and transportation programs.

Perrone founder and CEO, Paul Perrone, will be on hand to discuss new developments and deployments with the company and its customers. Mr. Perrone holds the world’s first pioneer’s patent for “MAX,” a general purpose robotics operating system for AV, which was a semi-finalist in both the DARPA Grand Challenge and DARPA Urban Challenge and chaired the first iteration of SAE’s level of autonomy.

“Innovation Alley” Demonstration Track + Ride Experience - West Hall - #WP - 8

Ride, experience and see first-hand a range of fully autonomous, all-electric small, medium and large AV turn-key vehicle examples that include shuttle, cargo and delivery options throughout the show. Perrone will feature rides on the AV Star , the nation’s first fully-autonomous, zero-emissions, all-electric, ADA-compliant, FMVSS certified and Buy America shuttle. The AV Star was developed with GreenPower Motor Company (Nasdaq: GP) to accelerate autonomous shuttle offerings for the transit and transportation sector. The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Badger, a low speed electric vehicle, will also exhibit at the booth. Also available in the Innovation Alley will be representatives from Tropos Motors to discuss the ABLE ST™ platform, a versatile eCUV (electric Commercial Utility Vehicle).

Schedule a ride onsite and experience the Perrone autonomy difference during demonstration hours:

Wednesday, Jan. 5 - Friday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. PST

Saturday, Jan. 8. from 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Technology Innovation Launch

Perrone’s strategic partner Local Motors , a leader in the design and manufacturing autonomous vehicles, will appear alongside The Qt Company (Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM), a global technology company powering 1 billion-plus devices and applications. Onboard Local Motors’ flagship autonomous vehicle, Olli, the partners will demonstrate Qt’s industry leading software development platform on which Olli’s overall digital experience is built. The Qt Digital Advertising Solution, which maximizes campaign effectiveness and revenue generation by displaying highly customized and audience-specific ad content, is being launched at CES and demonstrated on Olli.

“The new year will be off to a great start for Perrone as we exhibit at CES alongside industry-leading automotive technology companies,” said Paul Perrone, founder and CEO of Perrone Robotics. “There is no doubt we are seeing growing demand for reliable autonomous solutions. Our TONY technology platform meets that demand, with proven success in the market and in vehicles on the road today. CES attendees will get an up close and personal look at our industry-leading technology as they cruise around our 556-foot track in what may be their first ride in an autonomous vehicle.”

For more information and news on Perrone, visit https://www.perronerobotics.com .

About Perrone Robotics, Inc.

Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the autonomous transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted and in commercial production, Perrone autonomous systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey autonomous shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit. Learn more @ www.perronerobotics.com or follow us @perronerobotics.

