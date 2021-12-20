Rentschler Biopharma reports strong growth and continues hiring at all three sites

Over 300 new team members in 2021, additional new positions planned at all sites

Rentschler Biopharma again named one of “most attractive employers” in Germany by the F.A.Z. Institute and awarded first place in biopharma industry for second year in a row

Company is awarded a Silver Medal in first time participation in prestigious Ecovadis Sustainability rating program



LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Ma. and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today reported that it has reached important milestones in human resources, the area that is considered most important for the company's future direction and further growth. These achievements will enable Rentschler Biopharma to maintain its position as a technology leader in a rapidly evolving, challenging industry and meet the demands of the market.

During 2021, Rentschler Biopharma has hired over 300 employees in a wide range of areas across all business functions with a strong focus on production and laboratory personnel. More than 200 of the new hires are located in Germany and about 80 in the U.S., with over ten hires at the company’s new cell and gene therapy facility in the UK. These figures represent an overall growth rate of 30% in the last two years alone. The company continues to add new talent at all three sites.

Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, said: “We can provide machines, bioreactors, software infrastructure and buildings. But at the end of the day, it is the employees who bring our value chain to life. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we were able to, for example, contribute to the production of a vaccine against COVID-19 at an unprecedented speed and with the highest quality. In addition, we recently celebrated the groundbreaking of our new facility in the Greater Boston area, one of the biggest projects in the company’s history, to address the growing and changing needs of our U.S.-based clients. With our new site in Stevenage, UK, we are taking on a dynamic and growing area of need in biopharma manufacturing, namely cell and gene therapies. Our long-term growth and continued success could not happen without our amazing team on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Diana Wiedmann, Senior Vice President Human Relations, added: “People are at the center of our corporate culture and values. Our employees are the key to our success, and only together will we find solutions to the challenges we are given. For us, together means collaboratively, across departments and hierarchies, as well as in close partnership with clients. This true collaboration of dedicated and highly motivated people makes Rentschler Biopharma a great place to work together on the production of highly effective biopharmaceuticals. Given the importance of our team, we will continue to invest in comprehensive and ongoing training and development programs. Promoting our outstanding employees and being attractive to further excellent professionals is a matter close to our heart.”

For the fourth year in a row, Rentschler Biopharma has been named one of “Germany's most attractive employers” by the F.A.Z. Institute. For two years running, the company has been awarded first place in the biopharma category. For the first time, the company applied for an Ecovadis Sustainability Certificate, one of the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. The evaluation involved environmental impact, human rights, social responsibility, sustainable sourcing and more. Rentschler Biopharma was awarded a silver medal in recognition of its achievements.

Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “With our actions, we always seek to sustainably create value for people as well as society. Therefore, our overall social responsibility also has a strong environmental component. For example, we have been operating our own combined heat and power plant since as early as 2013, which helps to cover 70% of our entire electricity requirements, in addition to supplying heat and steam for production facilities. This has enabled us to reduce our annual CO 2 emissions by 2,500 tons – a good example of our sustainability management.”

