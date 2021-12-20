Daymak Streams Unveiling Event, Featuring EV Battery Tech’s IONiX Pro Custom Battery System

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) and IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Corp. (“IONiX Pro”) are pleased to announce that their partner, Daymak Avvenire Inc. (“Daymak”), will be live streaming the unveiling of its Spiritus Electric Vehicle (the “Spiritus”) to all registered viewers at 2pm EST (11am PST) today .



To register for the unveiling event please sign up at https://daymakavvenire.com/spiritus-event/.

“We are officially a car manufacturer in Canada. Our goal is to build all the Daymak Avvenire lineup in Canada and put Canada on the map for electric vehicles with IONiX Pro as our partner. Our goal is to manufacture hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada,” stated Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak.

Last week EV Battery Tech, IONiX Pro and Daymak made several blockbuster announcements including:

Daymak’s purchase of 1000 IONiX Pro SmartWalls (“ SmartWalls ”) See: https://evbattery.tech/news/ev-battery-tech-partner-daymak-orders-1000-ionix-pro-home-smartwalls-and-increases-ownership-in-ev-battery-tech/

”)

Sales, Distribution and Service Agreement See: https://evbattery.tech/news/ev-battery-tech-ionix-pro-and-daymak-sign-sales-distribution-and-service-partnership/



Daymak also announced its intention to start showcasing the SmartWall at various locations in their dealer network from Toronto to Los Angeles to Rome. Daymak has a 60,000 square foot distribution facility and intends to set up a showroom for the SmartWall in its flagship Toronto location. Daymak has sold and distributed over 100,000 electric vehicles and now anticipates a large growth curve with the addition of the Spiritus and the SmartWall to their distribution network.

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of this event,” commented IONiX Pro Managing Director, Robert Abenante. “Aldo and his team at Daymak have shown great support and we continue to strengthen our relationship with them. We will be displaying our SmartWall at this event as well as the very first Avvenire vehicle that has a custom IONiX Pro battery system,” continued Mr. Abenante.

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

About Daymak Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

Daymak’s Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech.

For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com.

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech.

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com.

