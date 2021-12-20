Apollo Receives Drill Permit for Waterloo Project and Provides Activity Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, FSE:6ZF) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received its Conditional Temporary Use Permit (the “Drill Permit”) from the County of San Bernardino (“the County”) authorising the 2022 proposed drilling activities at the Waterloo Silver-Barite Project. (the “Waterloo Project”).



Highlights:

2022 Drill Permit for the Waterloo Project received from the County;

Maiden resource declaration for Waterloo and Langtry on track for completion in the first quarter of 2022;

3-D induced polarization survey underway, acquisition at Waterloo complete; and

2021 geological mapping program completed.

“2022 will be a defining year for the Company,” Apollo CEO, Tom Peregoodoff, commented. “Our maiden resource estimation work program at the Waterloo and Langtry silver-barite projects is well advanced with results expected in the first quarter of 2022. With the receipt of the Drill Permit from the County, we are well placed to deliver against the stated objectives of our 2022 proposed drill program. The permit took less than six weeks to process and issue and I believe this is indicative of the supportive view of mining activities within the County and the relationship we are building with key stakeholders.”

2022 Waterloo Drill Permit and Proposed Program

The County issued Drill Permit is effective from February 1, 2022, for a one-year period, subject to annual renewal by written request for up to five years. The Drill Permit is subject to a number of conditions as provided by the County, one of which is the submission of a required reclamation bond totalling US$113,757, which has been posted by Apollo. The Drill Permit as granted allows as much flexibility in the final drill program design as possible.

As previously reported (see news release December 6, 2021) the now permitted 2022 drill program will focus on four primary objectives:

Refine the understanding of the distribution of high-grade silver mineralization;

Expand silver mineralization and test for other styles of mineralization;

Test newly identified targets; and

Obtain relevant geotechnical data and samples for the planned metallurgical testing program.

The proposed 2022 drill program will utilize existing infrastructure (access roads and drill pads) on private lands. Updates on final drill program design and drill collar locations can be expected in early 2022.

Waterloo and Langtry Technical Program Update

The on-the-ground technical program at the Waterloo and Langtry projects began mid-November with a rolling three-dimensional (“3D”) ground induced polarization (“IP”) and resistivity survey. The ground IP survey is being conducted across both the Waterloo and Langtry properties (covering 16 km2) by Dias Geophysical of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The goal of the survey is to provide a detailed 3D model of chargeability and resistivity across the projects to discern important structural and lithological features and identify possible extensions to mineralisation down to a depth of 400 m. At time of writing the survey was complete at Waterloo, with Langtry anticipated to be finished in late January 2022. Preliminary results of the 3D inversion of Waterloo are expected to be made available in January. Results from the complete survey will be incorporated into the definition of the 2022 drill program.

Detailed geological field mapping was recently completed by Dr. Warren Pratt, a renowned geologist with over 30 years experience exploring and mapping mineralized systems worldwide. His work was focused on the Langtry project which had never before been mapped in detail. Follow up work was completed at Waterloo where he previously completed detailed mapping for the previous operator Pan American Minerals (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pan American Silver Corp.), in 2008 and 2012. This is the first time that both Langtry and Waterloo have been mapped simultaneously and will allow for a better understanding of the underlying mineral system in the broader context. The results of Dr. Pratt’s work will be incorporated into 3D geology models and will be part of the foundational work of the maiden resource estimate currently being undertaken by Stantec.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved under the supervision of Cathy Fitzgerald, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43- 101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Ms. Fitzgerald is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada.

For further information about the Waterloo Project please see the 2021 N.I. 43-101 technical report “NI 43-101 Technical Report Waterloo Project, California, USA” with an effective date of May 12, 2021, and about the Langtry Project please see the 2021 N.I. 43-101 technical report “NI 43-101 Technical Report Langtry Project, California, USA” with an effective date of December 1, 2021. Both reports are prepared by H. Samari and L. Breckenridge of Global Resource Engineering, Ltd., and are available on www.sedar.com and www.apollosilver.com.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of three significant pure silver exploration and resource development projects, the historical Waterloo and Langtry projects, in San Bernardino California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

