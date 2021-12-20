Surge Copper Announces Appointment of Mark Wheeler as VP Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) (“Surge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Wheeler as Vice President, Projects. Mr. Wheeler will lead the Company’s various technical studies and environmental permitting efforts as the Company continues to advance its Ootsa and Berg Properties located in central British Columbia.



Highlights

Mr. Wheeler is a Professional Mining Engineer with 17 years of diverse experience spanning operations management, leading PEA and PFS level technical studies, and playing a lead role in a successful environmental permitting process under the Canadian Federal Environmental Assessment process, including the social engagement process with multiple Indigenous Nations

Relevant operational experience at large mining operations including Teck’s Quebrada Blanca mine in northern Chile and Barrick’s Williams Mine in Ontario

Relevant senior corporate experience involving marketing and due diligence processes for financing and M&A





Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to have Mark join Surge at this important time for the Company. With multiple critical path project activities planned and underway, including technical engineering studies, metallurgical testwork, long lead time environmental data gathering, and stakeholder engagement, Mark’s experience and proven track record will be a significant asset to Surge.”

Mr. Wheeler is a Professional Mining Engineer with 17 years of experience in operations and senior project engineering roles. Most recently, Mr. Wheeler spent ten years with Treasury Metals Inc., where he led multiple technical programs including resource estimates, design inputs and project management to advance Treasury’s project from a maiden resource to a PFS level of study, and technical due diligence in support of growth-focused acquisitions. In this role, Mr. Wheeler also led the start to finish completion of a Canadian Federal EA process including all technical aspects, scoping and execution of baseline work, and engagement with multiple Indigenous Nations. Mr. Wheeler holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

The board has approved the grant of 200,000 options to certain employees of the Company. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, and are subject to vesting provisions, have an exercise price of $0.31 per share, and expire five years from the grant date.

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

