First Advantage Honored with Two Comparably Culture Awards

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, today announced that it has won two of Comparably’s annual awards highlighting the best companies. Based on more than 15 million ratings from current employees across 70,000 companies, Comparably placed First Advantage among its top large companies for both Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity honors.



Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies, including measures such as compensation, leadership, professional development, work-life balance and perks & benefits. The Best Company for Women honor is given based on sentiment ratings from female employees, and The Best Company for Diversity award is given based on sentiment ratings from employees of color.

“First Advantage is committed to enabling a business culture that is inclusive for all our employees,” said Michael Pilnick, Executive Vice President, Human Resources for First Advantage. “We are taking a proactive approach to ensure that ‘The FA Way’ is something people want to be a part of, from our intensive, global leadership development program for all people managers to our employee resource groups that provide an internal support system for women and people of color.”

“I could not be more pleased by the 2021 honors First Advantage has received,” said Scott Staples, CEO of First Advantage. “We have been intentional about creating a business culture that we can all be proud of, and these awards demonstrate that we’re on the right path as an organization. Our employees know that First Advantage is a great place to work, and now others will know as well.”

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards. To learn more about career opportunities at First Advantage, please visit https://fadv.com/careers.

