Shots Box Encourages Newcomers and Veterans Alike to Learn How to Become a Whiskey Connoisseur

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box , experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to people's doorsteps, is taking its passion for whiskey and other fine spirits and sharing it with the world. Membership to the Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club takes members on a journey and crash course through the world of whiskey, allowing them to sample from its wide-ranging, expertly curated array of craft spirits from the comfort of home.

When it comes to whiskey, drinking does not equal tasting it. "Whiskey tastings can also prove daunting. There's a lot of terminology and geography involved. It can get pretty granular pretty quickly," according to an Uproxx article . Shots Box is turning whiskey drinkers into whiskey enthusiasts, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to accurately describe their favorite characteristics and identify what goes into producing each batch. The Whiskey Tasters Club box also offers people a way to sample a variety of high-quality whiskeys from around the country, without having to commit to purchasing a full-size bottle of something that might not suit their palate.

According to a Wine Enthusiast article , "Some whiskey pros, such as those at New York City's Flatiron Room, which specializes in whiskey, opt for Glencairn glasses, which have a bulbous bottom ideal for swirling but narrow at the top to concentrate aromas." The Glencairn tasting glasses included with the membership heighten members' tasting experience, allowing them to identify aromas and both observe and appreciate the whiskey's unique color from a new perspective.

Whiskey tasting engages many of the senses, and there are distinct techniques and factors that come into play when attempting to objectively describe its taste. The Whiskey Tasters Club is the perfect tool to teach people how to become whiskey connoisseurs and get them started on their journey towards better understanding it. Shots Box imparts this knowledge to its members in a fun and interactive way and documents additional tips, expert advice on spirits and drink mixing, along with other useful skills in its informative blog.

Through the Whiskey Tasters Club, Shots Box is making the world of whiskey more accessible to everyone who wants to participate. In line with current trends, Shots Box is at the same time aiding in the breaking of old stereotypes of what a whiskey connoisseur looks like. A blog post from WebstaurantStore found "more and more women are turning to whiskey, and craft whiskey in particular. One source states that women make up a whopping 37% of whiskey drinkers."

Shipped bimonthly, each Whiskey Tasters Club Box comes stocked with a full-size 750ml bottle from among Shots Box's Top Whiskeys and a Shots Box with five, 50 ml samples of craft, small-batch and unique whiskeys. As a gift, Shots Box provides new Annual members with an additional, complimentary bottle of one of its top-selling whiskeys, alongside two official Shots Box Glencairn tasting glasses, an official Shots Box tasting journal and pencil for taking tasting notes to help members be on their way to becoming a whiskey connoisseur. The free gift ships to members immediately.

"Each whiskey uses a different combination of raw materials, fermentation techniques, distillation, and aging processes to achieve a unique flavor," said J.C. Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "It shouldn't be a daunting task for someone to become a connoisseur in a particular spirit. We created Whiskey Tasters Club with the idea that people should be able to sample a variety of different whiskeys before committing to a full bottle. It's an easy way to become a better-informed alcohol consumer and avoid spending money on bottles that don't fit your palate."

Shots Box offers more freedom and flexibility than its competitors. Visitors can go to www.ShotsBox.com to curate their own monthly sample box. Membership to the Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club includes annual or half-year subscription options.

Enjoy a new spirit without the hassle and guesswork and open up a new world of whiskey by joining the Shots Box Whiskey Club today.



About Shots Box

Shots Box is the expert-curated craft, artisanal and small-batch spirits delivery service providing sampling, subscription, and gifting options for liquor enthusiasts across the nation. With Shots Box, discover new favorites from the comfort of home. Explore what's popular and what's trending beyond your local liquor store and connect with small-town distilleries from all over. Vetted by selective tastemakers, order to receive a beautifully packaged box containing five miniature-sized bottles to sample an array of flavors or opt for full bottle service from spirits including gin, tequila, vodka, and whiskey. To learn more, click here .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

