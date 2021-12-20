Betterbrand and Kyowa Hakko Partner to Develop First-of-Its-Kind Gummy for Respiratory Health With IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever lung support supplement in gummy form, which activates pDCs, a leader of the immune system, will be available in 2022 under a partnership between the U.S. respiratory supplements maker Betterbrand and Kyowa Hakko, an international developer of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals based in Japan.

Immunity with IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma will be released under Betterbrand's BetterLungs® line. IMMUSE™ is a postbiotic developed by Kyowa Hakko and was recently awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2021 North American Immune Health Ingredient and New Product Innovation Award .

"We base everything we do in science," says Dr. Chris Jackson, Pharm.D, founder and CEO of Betterbrand. "Partnering with an award-winning global ingredient manufacturer like Kyowa increases consumer confidence in both the effectiveness and safety of our health supplements."

IMMUSE™ is a patented strain of Lactococcus lactis that stimulates the body's natural defenses by activating plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs). These pDCs activate other immune cells, such as NK, killer-T, helper-T, and B cells, that play crucial roles in regular immune function. IMMUSE™ is backed by 27 studies, including 12 clinical trials comprised of 10 efficacy studies and two safety studies.

"We believe this may be the most comprehensive immune activator on the market today," said Dr. Danielle Citrolo, Pharm.D, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA, in a recent statement. "These studies are repetitively and consistently demonstrating the benefits in immune health in healthy subjects."

"There's no other product like this on the market; we are excited to offer the latest breakthrough approach in immunity to formulate the highest quality products to support our customers' needs," commented Jason Dorfman, Chief Business Officer at Betterbrand. "Like everything in the Betterbrand line, this innovative lung support supplement is pharmacist-formulated and packed with natural ingredients backed by science. Our product is a mixed berry-flavored gummy that smells and tastes phenomenal. It's the perfect product to promote a healthy immune system and support your respiratory health year-round."

"We're excited to partner with Betterbrand and for this opportunity to incorporate IMMUSE™ as part of its newest line of gummies," said Mary Murphy, Sales Manager at Kyowa Hakko USA.

About Betterbrand

Founded in 2019, Betterbrand aims for "better living through science" and designs data-backed products made from natural ingredients. Each product developed is reviewed by medical doctors in their internal Medical Advisory Committee and tested by Eurofins Scientific. Betterbrand offers premium products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com . You may also reach Betterbrand via wecare@betterbrandhealth.com and toll-free at 877-851-8979.

