Senti Bio and Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. Announce Business Combination Agreement to Create Publicly Listed Company Pioneering Gene Circuit-Engineered Cell and Gene Therapies

- Business combination with Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Nasdaq: DYNS) is expected to provide more than $296 million in gross proceeds, over $153 million of which is fully committed in a common stock Private Investment in Public Equity (“PIPE”) financing and from non-redemption agreements -



- Over $86 million in non-redemption agreements committed from existing Dynamics investors including funds managed by ARK Investment Management LLC, funds and accounts managed by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), Invus, and T. Rowe Price funds -

- Over $66 million in a PIPE financing committed from institutional investors including 8VC, Amgen Ventures, funds and accounts managed by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), Invus, LifeForce Capital, NEA, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and T. Rowe Price funds -

- Senti Bio uses its proprietary Gene Circuit technology platform to program sense-compute-respond capabilities into cell and gene therapies, with the potential to enhance efficacy, specificity and durability against a broad range of diseases that current therapies are presently unable to address -

- IND filings for lead product candidates SENTI-202 and SENTI-301 anticipated in 2023 -

- Merger expected to be completed during 2Q 2022; combined company expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market -

- Joint investor recorded presentation to discuss the proposed transaction available today, December 20, at 9:00 a.m.ET -



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (“Senti Bio”), a leading Gene Circuit company, and Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Nasdaq: DYNS) ("Dynamics"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Omid Farokhzad, MD, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mostafa Ronaghi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement to create a public company focused on Gene Circuit-engineered cell and gene therapies. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Senti Biosciences, Inc. ("the Company") and will be led by Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Senti Bio. The Company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Dr. Farokhzad, who is currently serving as CEO and Chair of Seer, and David Epstein, Dynamics board member and former CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, will be joining the Senti Bio Board of Directors upon closing of the transaction.

Senti Bio uses its Gene Circuit platform to program cell and gene therapies with potentially enhanced capabilities. Gene Circuits, which are created via synthetic biology and encoded as novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, enable cells to sense inputs, compute decisions with biological logic, and respond to disease environments.

“Humans have always sought medicines that can treat illnesses with more precision, efficacy, and safety. However, existing drugs are still unable to match the complexity of many diseases, such as cancer and beyond. With recent advances in synthetic biology, computation, and massive biological data generation, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to engineer intelligent cell and gene therapies that directly tackle the heterogeneity and dynamic nature of disease, which have the potential to fundamentally transform our therapeutic arsenal,” said Dr. Lu. “We’re tremendously grateful for the strong support from our new and current world-class investors and from the experienced entrepreneurs, executives, and scientists at Dynamics. This fuel will amplify our team’s vision and efforts to drive Gene Circuit-engineered cell and gene therapies to patients.”

“Dynamics is looking forward to partnering with Senti to power the next generation of disruptive cell and gene therapies," said Dr. Farokhzad. “The foundational technology of Senti—engineering Gene Circuits with programmable computer-like logic in cells—has game-changing implications for treating a variety of cancers, as well as potential applications beyond oncology. We believe that Senti’s pipeline of product candidates offers the potential to greatly enhance cancer therapy for both solid and liquid tumors, while reducing well-known limitations of current therapies. The Dynamics team, board, and advisors are thrilled to work with the Senti team as they define the future of potentially life-changing therapeutics for patients.”

Senti Bio Pipeline and Collaborations

Senti Bio's internal therapeutic pipeline is focused on allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapies for cancer. The Company's lead development candidates include SENTI-202 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and SENTI-301 for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); Senti Bio anticipates filing Investigational New Drug (IND) applications in 2023 for both candidates.

SENTI-202 is designed to prevent the killing of healthy cells by leveraging a NOT logic gate, while concurrently targeting two tumor-associated antigens for enhanced AML killing by leveraging an OR logic gate, thus overcoming the limitations of other cell therapy approaches to treating AML

SENTI-301 is designed to target an HCC-specific antigen while leveraging multi-armed, controlled cytokine release for enhanced anti-cancer activity, thus overcoming the limitations of other cell therapy approaches to treating HCC

Senti Bio has established collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies that demonstrate the broad potential of Gene Circuits in other therapeutic areas and treatment modalities.

Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), and Senti Bio are developing next-generation gene therapies with Gene Circuits that have the potential to improve precise targeting of the central nervous system, eye, and/or liver

BlueRock Therapeutics, a wholly-owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, and Senti Bio are developing Gene Circuit-engineered cell therapies for a potentially broad array of therapeutic areas within the field of regenerative medicine

Planned Milestones and Uses of Proceeds

Proceeds from the PIPE and merger transaction are expected to provide Senti Bio with capital to further develop its Gene Circuit technologies and therapeutic pipeline, including:

Filing an IND, anticipated in 2023, for SENTI-202, a logic-gated allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy being designed to target and eliminate AML cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow;

Filing an IND, anticipated in 2023, for SENTI-301, a multi-armed allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy being developed for the treatment of HCC;

Continuing to expand the breadth of Senti Bio's Gene Circuit technologies across multiple diseases and modalities to uniquely enable therapeutics previously not possible, including advancing its gene circuit platform with additional programs, such as SENTI-401, a logic-gated allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy that is being designed to more precisely target and eliminate colorectal cancer, or CRC, cells while sparing healthy cells elsewhere in the body; and

Building out and operating clinical-scale cGMP manufacturing capabilities for allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapies.

Summary of Transaction

The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $601 million, assuming a $10.00 per share price and no shareholder redemptions. As a result of the transaction, the combined company is expected to have more than $296 million in gross proceeds from a combination of approximately $230.0 million in cash held in Dynamics' trust account (assuming no Dynamics shareholders exercise their redemption rights at closing) and more than $66 million, at $10.00 per share, from a fully committed PIPE.

Existing Dynamics shareholders, including funds managed by ARK Investment Management LLC, funds and accounts managed by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), Invus, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., have, in the aggregate, committed not to redeem over $86 million of Dynamics’ publicly traded shares in exchange for receiving approximately 965,000 newly issued shares of common stock, attributable to an equal number of shares currently owned by Dynamics Sponsor LLC, the sponsor of Dynamics, that will be contemporaneously surrendered to the combined company.

The PIPE includes participation from healthcare and technology investors, including 8VC, Amgen Ventures, funds and accounts managed by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), Invus, LifeForce Capital, NEA, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and others.

All existing Senti Bio equity holders will roll the entirety of their equity holdings into the combined company and are expected to hold approximately 40% of the issued and outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the closing (assuming no Dynamics shareholders exercise their redemption rights at closing). Certain existing Senti Bio equity holders and Dynamics Sponsor LLC will be subject to a twelve month lock-up, subject to certain customary exceptions. Certain existing Senti Bio equity holders will be subject to an eighteen month lock-up, subject to certain additional exceptions that may reduce it to twelve months.

The transaction, which has been approved by each of Dynamics' Board of Directors and Senti Bio's Board of Directors, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, subject to approval by Dynamics' and Senti Bio’s shareholders and satisfaction, or the waiver of, customary closing conditions identified in the business combination agreement.

J.P. Morgan is acting as lead capital markets advisor to Dynamics and co-placement agent for the PIPE. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Dynamics and co-placement agent to Dynamics for the PIPE. BofA Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Senti Bio and as co-placement agent for the PIPE.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Dynamics. Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal advisor to Senti Bio, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities in their role as placement agents.

A prerecorded presentation and associated materials will be available on Deal Roadshow after 9:00 AM ET on December 20, 2021

Deal Roadshow Investor Login Details:

URL: https://dealroadshow.com

Entry Code: SENTIBIO

Direct Link: https://dealroadshow.com/e/SENTIBIO

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio’s mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases using novel and unprecedented approaches. To accomplish this, we are building a synthetic biology platform that may enable us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as Gene Circuits. These Gene Circuits, which are created from novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions, and respond to their cellular environments. We aim to design Gene Circuits to improve the intelligence of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness, precision, and durability against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines do not readily address. Our synthetic biology platform utilizes allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with these Gene Circuit technologies, to target particularly challenging liquid and solid oncology indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, hepatocellular carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. We have also demonstrated the breadth of our Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and have executed partnerships with Spark and BlueRock to advance these capabilities.

Senti Bio is led by Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and former tenured faculty member at MIT. Dr. Lu co-founded Senti with former MIT classmate Philip Lee, who received his PhD from the University of California at Berkeley and University of California San Francisco’s joint graduate program in bioengineering. Dr. Lee was Co-Founder and CEO of CellASIC, a leading cell technologies company that was acquired by Merck KGaA, where he served as New Business Initiatives Lead and Head of Cell Culture Systems. Senti’s other co-founders include Prof. James Collins, Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering & Science at MIT and a member of all three United States National Academies, and Prof. Wilson Wong, tenured faculty member at Boston University. Dr. Lu, Prof. Collins, and Prof. Wong, along with Senti’s synthetic biology team and advisors, have pioneered the field of mammalian synthetic biology, having published many of the seminal papers over the last twenty years. Senti Bio’s team comprises industry-leading experts, engineers, and advisors, who have deep expertise across synthetic biology, cell and gene therapy, and drug development. For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com.

About Dynamics Special Purpose Corp.

Dynamics was formed in May 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focused its search in healthcare and the life sciences, including development platforms that enable applications in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, or advanced biomaterials—and, within that context, life-sciences tools, enabling software, synthetic biology, and novel drug discovery.

The management team includes Omid Farokhzad, MD, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors and CEO and Chair of Seer (NASDAQ: SEER); Mostafa Ronaghi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Technology Officer of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN); Mark Afrasiabi, JD, Chief Financial Officer and former partner at Silver Rock Financial LP; and Rowan Chapman, PhD, Chief Business Officer and former regional head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation and global head of healthcare investing at GE Ventures. Dynamics’ independent directors include Jay Flatley, interim CEO and Chair of Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) and former CEO of Illumina; David Epstein, former CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Deep Nishar, Senior Managing Director of the Softbank Vision Fund. Dynamics’ Chief Scientific Advisor, Robert Langer, ScD, is the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT and a co-founder of over 30 companies, including Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).

