Smart Water Management Industry Landscape 2021-2026 - Residential Expected to Hold a Major Share, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Water Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Water Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 12.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The worldwide demand for water, as a result of the growing population, increasing urbanization, and the need to address the cost implications of maintaining an aging infrastructure, is among the major driving factors for the growth of the smart water management market.

Key Highlights

Owing to global demand, the need to address the efficiency related to operational issues of water management became essential, due to which adoption of smart water management technologies is expected to gain significant traction. The growth of IoT, smart cities across various locations are expected to promote the growth of the market studied. Technological advancements related to smart meters and their integration with communication solutions (SCADA, GIS, etc.) have transformed water management systems to address the challenges faced by water utilities, residents, and industries erroneous billing and water management.

The smart water management products consist of sensors, smart meters, communication infrastructure, and software that enables two-way communication, thus allowing users to gather actionable information and make informed decisions about optimized water distribution and usage. The global water scarcity trends are the sole reason to justify the increasing innovations in this sector and growing adoption. The UN World Water Development Report suggests that by 2050, a quarter of the people will reside in an area affected by the recurring and chronic scarcity of freshwater.

The market comprises technology giants that include IBM, Schneider Electric, Hitachi Ltd, Utility Systems, SUEZ Group, etc., who provide smart water management solutions with advanced cloud-based monitoring technologies, smart meter manufacturers (Honeywell, Sensus, etc.), and software providers, like Esri, i20Water Solutions, etc. are continuously innovating new solutions for the prevention of water wastage.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments globally to think of measures to scale up the adoption of water-efficient technologies and introduce better water management practices since the spread of coronavirus has profoundly impacted the water industry. For instance, according to AWWA and the AMWA, the combined water and wastewater sector impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the US is calculated to be more than USD 27 billion. Millions of American citizens who have lost their jobs during the crisis are at risk of losing running water if they fall behind with bill payments in the coming months, as water utilities in several states have not suspended the policy of shutoffs for non-payment, unlike the UK.

Furthermore, the demand for IoT-enabled advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) smart water meters is increasing due to their real-time visualization, leak detection, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, among other benefits. For instance, in January 2020, Esri announced its partnership with Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI). Esri's ArcGIS Utility Network Management is expected to be offered to customers in the electric, gas, and water utility industries. The geographic information system (GIS) and OSI's monarch operational technology (OT) platform does the job for these facilities. Additionally, Industry 4.0 has been witnessing the amalgamation of industrial IoT and smart water management.

Major Market Trends

Residential Expected to Hold a Major Share

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

Competitive Landscape

The smart water management market is quite fragmented as the market comprises several global players and emerging new players vying for attention in a fairly contested market space. Owing to the emergence of new startups in IoT and AI-based offerings, the market is witnessing intensifying competitive rivalry, which is expected to increase during the forecast period. Some of the significant companies include IBM, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, etc.

Some key recent developments in the market include:

June 2021 - Mueller Water Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of i2O Water Ltd. to enhance its ability to accelerate its software offerings. Additionally, Mueller plans to introduce i2O's products and solutions in North America, where i2O currently has no presence.

March 2021 - SUEZ and Schneider Electric established a joint venture to strengthen their position in developing innovative digital water solutions. This joint venture would support municipal water operators and industrial players in accelerating their digital transformations by providing a unique range of software solutions for planning, maintenance, operation, and optimization of water treatment infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definitions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Growing Need to Manage the Increasing Global Demand for Water

4.5.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Non-revenue Water Losses

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 Lack of Capital Investments to Install Infrastructure



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.1.1 Asset Management

5.1.1.2 Distribution Network Monitoring

5.1.1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.1.1.4 Meter Data Management (MDM)

5.1.1.5 Analytics

5.1.1.6 Other Solutions

5.1.2 Service

5.1.2.1 Managed Services

5.1.2.2 Professional Services

5.2 End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Suez Group

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)

6.1.6 Siemens AG

6.1.7 Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)

6.1.8 Hitachi Ltd.

6.1.9 Arad Group

6.1.10 TaKaDu Limited

6.1.11 Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)

6.1.12 Itron Inc.

6.1.13 i2O Water Ltd.

6.1.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.15 Esri Geographic Information System Company



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwz6yl