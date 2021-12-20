GBS Inc. to Participate in the Upcoming January Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that Dr. Steven Boyages, GBS’ interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, along with other management team members will participate in the following conferences in January and invites investors to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:



11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event Wednesday, January 5th - Friday, January 7th Registration Link

To submit one-on-one meeting requests Click Here H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference Monday, January 10th - Wednesday, January 12th Registration Link A webcast will be available for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the GBS website on January 10th at 7am ET or by using the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/2550112d-4254-4740-a5e8-e736faa3215c

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes.

For more information, please visit GBS.inc or follow GBS Inc. on Twitter and LinkedIn.



For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy – Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Company Contact:

Spiro Sakiris – Chief Financial Officer

GBS, Inc.

Investor.Relations@gbs.inc