Siguldas CMAS JSC Financial Calendar in 2022

Riga, LATVIA

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2022 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date

 		Event
21th March 2022for the year 2021
26th May 2022for the first 3 month period of 2022
25th August 2022for the first 6 month period of 2022
24th November 2022for the 9 month period of 2022

Valda Mālniece

Financial and accounting department manager, member of the management board

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv