Siguldas CMAS JSC Financial Calendar in 2022

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2022 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date



Event 21th March 2022 for the year 2021 26th May 2022 for the first 3 month period of 2022 25th August 2022 for the first 6 month period of 2022 24th November 2022 for the 9 month period of 2022

Valda Mālniece

Financial and accounting department manager, member of the management board