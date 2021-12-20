Siguldas CMAS JSC Financial Calendar in 2022

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2022 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:
|Date
|Event
|21th March 2022
|for the year 2021
|26th May 2022
|for the first 3 month period of 2022
|25th August 2022
|for the first 6 month period of 2022
|24th November 2022
|for the 9 month period of 2022
Valda Mālniece
Financial and accounting department manager, member of the management board
E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv