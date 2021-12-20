Worldwide Agri-Genomics Market Report 2021: Market Size will be Valued at USD 22.71 Bn at 7.1% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agri-Genomics Market size is expected to reach USD 22.71 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Exponential rise in population increases the demand for more and better agricultural products which ultimately increases the demand for the Agri-Genomics market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Agri-Genomics Market Size By Objective (RNA/Agri-Genomics, DNA Extraction & Purification, Genotyping, Gene Expression Profiling, Market-Assisted Selection, GMO/Trait Purity Testing, Others), by Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Solid Sequencers, Pacbio Sequencers, Illumina HSEQ Family, Other Sequencers), by Application (Crops, Livestock), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The market size stood at USD 13.2 billion in 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Agri-Genomics Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Rising adoption of advanced tools & techniques to Drive Market

The Agri-Genomics Market is rising owing to swift advances in the functional genomics industry with the adoption of the growth of protocols to effectively examine cellular actions at the molecular level and heavily parallel sequencing technologies. In agriculture for applied genomics, molecular assisted crop breeding has proven to be effective over traditional breeding programs, with regard to the rising speed, efficiency, and scope of crop selection. Techniques of Advanced genome characterization have shown increased yield and quality of crops and at the same time it requires less pesticides, water, and fertilizers. For livestock, technologies are majorly known to enhance the desirable traits, for instance, meat quality, milk yield, and reproductive life.

Application of agriculture genomics enables enhancement in the productivity and sustainability

Application of agriculture genomics enables enhancement in the productivity and sustainability in crop production and livestock. Significant improvements in technology leading to a shift to whole genome sequencing from single gene sequencing, and rise in research on gene function and genome composition contribute to the Agri-Genomics market growth. Additionally, decline in time needed for nucleic acid sequencing and decrease in cost of sequencing to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising adoption of sequencing due to the preciseness of results is also facilitating the market.

Regional Analysis :

Rising technological advances to Augment Growth in North America

North America is poised to gain impetus in the Agri-Genomics market in coming years, owing to the significant advances in technology, well-established infrastructure in health care, and targeting research and development. Furthermore, Europe is expected to be the second leading market when it comes to revenue. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR due to determinants such as support from government for research and development in the Agri-Genomics, substantial technological innovations, and declining prices of sequencing technologies.

List Of Prominent Players in the Agri-Genomics Market:

SR. NO. COMPANIES LOCATION 1. Affymetrix Santa Clara, California, U.S. 2. Eurofins Scientific SE Luxembourg, Europe 3. Illumina San Diego, California, U.S. 4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S. 5. SciGenom Labs Kochi, Kerala, India 6. GalSeq SRL Milan, Italy 7. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Santa Clara, California, U.S. 8. Corza health San Diego, California, U.S.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Agri Genomics Market by Objective (RNA/Agri Genomics, DNA Extraction & Purification, Genotyping, Gene Expression Profiling, Market-Assisted Selection, GMO/Trait Purity Testing, Others), by Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Solid Sequencers, Pacbio Sequencers, Illumina HSEQ Family, Other Sequencers), by Application (Crops, Livestock), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/agri-genomics-market-129783

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. Feb 2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired cell sorting technology from Propel Labs, which is a fully owned subsidiary of SIDIS Corp. With this, Thermo Fisher aims toward bringing flow cytometry expertise, R&D capabilities, and engineering strength for elevating its cell analysis and cell therapy research businesses.

2. Nov 2020: LGC announced the extension of its regulated bioanalytical LC-MS service through the implementation of a high-resolution mass spectrometer, the SCIEX Triple TOF 6600 LC-MS/MS System

Table of Content –

Chapter No. 1: Introduction Report Scope Objectives of the Study USP & Key Offerings Target Audience Vantage Market Research Report Guidance/Walk-through Chapter No. 2: Premium Insights Market Snapshot Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Asia Pacific Insights from Primary Respondents Chapter No. 3: Key Market Dynamics Introduction Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

