Enefit Green 2022 financial calendar

During 2022, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:

Time Report Week 2 Monthly production results (December 2021) Week 6 Monthly production results (January 2022) 28.02.2022 Unaudited 2021 annual report Week 10 Monthly production results (February 2022) 04.04.2022 Audited 2021 annual report and dividend proposal Week 15 Monthly production results (March 2022) 05.05.2022 Unaudited 1Q 2022 report Week 19 Monthly production results (April 2022) Week 23 Monthly production results (May 2022) Week 28 Monthly production results (June 2022) 04.08.2022 Unaudited 2Q 2022 report Week 32 Monthly production results (July 2022) Week 37 Monthly production results (August 2022) Week 41 Monthly production results (September 2022) 03.11.2022 Unaudited 3Q 2022 report Week 45 Monthly production results (October 2022) Week 49 Monthly production results (November 2022)





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456.4 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81.2 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.