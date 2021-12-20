Enefit Green 2022 financial calendar

During 2022, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:
|Time
|Report
|Week 2
|Monthly production results (December 2021)
|Week 6
|Monthly production results (January 2022)
|28.02.2022
|Unaudited 2021 annual report
|Week 10
|Monthly production results (February 2022)
|04.04.2022
|Audited 2021 annual report and dividend proposal
|Week 15
|Monthly production results (March 2022)
|05.05.2022
|Unaudited 1Q 2022 report
|Week 19
|Monthly production results (April 2022)
|Week 23
|Monthly production results (May 2022)
|Week 28
|Monthly production results (June 2022)
|04.08.2022
|Unaudited 2Q 2022 report
|Week 32
|Monthly production results (July 2022)
|Week 37
|Monthly production results (August 2022)
|Week 41
|Monthly production results (September 2022)
|03.11.2022
|Unaudited 3Q 2022 report
|Week 45
|Monthly production results (October 2022)
|Week 49
|Monthly production results (November 2022)
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456.4 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81.2 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.