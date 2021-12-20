Enefit Green 2022 financial calendar

Tallinn, ESTONIA

During 2022, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:

TimeReport
Week 2Monthly production results (December 2021)
Week 6Monthly production results (January 2022)
28.02.2022   Unaudited 2021 annual report
Week 10Monthly production results (February 2022)
04.04.2022Audited 2021 annual report and dividend proposal  
Week 15Monthly production results (March 2022)
05.05.2022Unaudited 1Q 2022 report
Week 19Monthly production results (April 2022)
Week 23Monthly production results (May 2022)
Week 28Monthly production results (June 2022)
04.08.2022Unaudited 2Q 2022 report
Week 32Monthly production results (July 2022)
Week 37Monthly production results (August 2022)
Week 41Monthly production results (September 2022)
03.11.2022Unaudited 3Q 2022 report
Week 45Monthly production results (October 2022)
Week 49Monthly production results (November 2022)


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456.4 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81.2 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.