Vision Marine Technologies Announces Share Repurchase Program

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), the global leader in the electric transition of the recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of the Company's common shares from time to time via open market purchases or in privately negotiated transactions.



"We believe that our shares represent a unique value driven opportunity, as the boating industry is at a critical inflection point regarding the transition to clean, cost effective zero carbon emission watercraft. Our disruptive technology puts Vision Marine at the forefront of this timely movement,” stated Alan Gaines, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “The recent investment by General Motors in an electric boat startup underlies the industry’s accelerated movement beyond that of only electric automobiles and trucks.”

Alex Mongeon, CEO and co-founder of Vision Marine, noted that "when OEMs and consumers witness a cigarette boat exceeding 100 mph, and it's powered by a noiseless, smokeless, non-polluting high performance fully electric powertrain, and able to be charged on standard 220 volts available at any marina, they are looking at the future of the recreational outboard boating industry."

The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Any repurchased shares will be available for use in connection with its stock plans and for other corporate purposes. The repurchase program will be funded using the company’s working capital.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR), strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Our flagship outboard powertrain (“E-Motion™”) is the first fully electric purpose built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. Our E-Motion™ and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational power boats to customers. The design and technology applied to our boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorboat.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when Vision Marine discusses the share repurchase program, and trends and movements in the boating and electric vehicle industry, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are outside of Vision Marine’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Vision Marine’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year ended August 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vision Marine’s periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. https://visionmarinetechnologies.com.

