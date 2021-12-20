Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Insights (2021 to 2026) - Key Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Drug Discovery Informatics from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Drug Discovery Informatics as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

Applications Segment:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Types Segment:

Software

Services

Companies Covered:

Infosys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Schrdinger

Dassault Systemes

Charles River Laboratories

Selvita

Certara

GVK Biosciences

Collaborative Drug Discovery

Openeye Scientific Software

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

5.6 Covid-19 Impact



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast Drug Discovery Informatics Market in North America (2016-2026)

8.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size

8.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Market by End Use

8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

8.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Type

8.5 Key Countries Analysis

8.5.1 United States

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Drug Discovery Informatics Market in South America (2016-2026)

9.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size

9.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Market by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Type

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Peru



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Drug Discovery Informatics Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

10.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size

10.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Market by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Type

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 India

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 Southest Asia

10.5.6 Australia



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Drug Discovery Informatics Market in Europe (2016-2026)

11.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size

11.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Market by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Type

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.2 France

11.5.3 United Kingdom

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.6 Belgium

11.5.7 Netherlands

11.5.8 Austria

11.5.9 Poland

11.5.10 Russia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Drug Discovery Informatics Market in MEA (2016-2026)

12.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size

12.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Market by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Type

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Egypt

12.5.2 Israel

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

12.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 13 Summary For Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market (2016-2021)

13.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size

13.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Type



Chapter 14 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Forecast (2021-2026)

14.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size Forecast

14.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Type Forecast



Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

15.1 Infosys

15.1.1 Company Profile

15.1.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Infosys

15.1.4 Infosys Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.2.1 Company Profile

15.2.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.3 Perkinelmer

15.3.1 Company Profile

15.3.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Perkinelmer

15.3.4 Perkinelmer Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.4 Schrodinger

15.4.1 Company Profile

15.4.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Schrodinger

15.4.4 Schrodinger Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.5 Dassault Systemes

15.5.1 Company Profile

15.5.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Dassault Systemes

15.5.4 Dassault Systemes Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.6 Charles River Laboratories

15.6.1 Company Profile

15.6.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Charles River Laboratories

15.6.4 Charles River Laboratories Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.7 Selvita

15.7.1 Company Profile

15.7.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Selvita

15.7.4 Selvita Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.8 Certara

15.8.1 Company Profile

15.8.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Certara

15.8.4 Certara Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.9 GVK Biosciences

15.9.1 Company Profile

15.9.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.9.3 SWOT Analysis of GVK Biosciences

15.9.4 GVK Biosciences Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.10 Collaborative Drug Discovery

15.10.1 Company Profile

15.10.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Collaborative Drug Discovery

15.10.4 Collaborative Drug Discovery Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

15.11 Openeye Scientific Software

15.11.1 Company Profile

15.11.2 Main Business and Drug Discovery Informatics Information

15.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Openeye Scientific Software

15.11.4 Openeye Scientific Software Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lmkrb