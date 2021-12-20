Global Dairy Testing Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific and Neogen Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dairy Testing Market by Type (Safety [Pathogens, Adulterants, Pesticides], Quality), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Product (Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Foods, ICE Cream & Desserts, Yogurt), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.2% driven by the globalization of dairy trade, and stringent food safety and quality regulations.

In most developing countries, the milk sector is usually unorganized. Most of the milk is produced by small farms and cattle holders. In India, around 50% of the milk produced is consumed on-farm. In the last three decades, milk production worldwide has increased by more than 59%.

The milk and milk powder segment is projected to be the largest segment in the dairy testing market by product during the forecast period

Milk constitutes a significant part of the diet for a high proportion of the global population even though there is an increasing trend towards a dairy-free or vegan diet. However, adulteration, poor hygiene during storage, faulty supply chains, and contaminated equipment lead to milk contamination, which can cause serious health problems on consumption. Milk powder is one of the most popular dairy products due to its long shelf life; it is used in a wide variety of dairy products such as ice cream, cheese and evaporated milk. Made with the help of spray-drying, milk powder is the best solution in the absence of refrigeration facilities. Perishable raw milk is converted to its dried form to create a product with greater shelf-life.

The Chromatography & Spectroscopy segment is the dominant one in the rapid testing technology segment of dairy testing

The most widely used chromatography & spectrometry testing technologies include HPLC, GC (gas chromatography), LC, MS (mass spectrometry), and LC-MS/MS. These methods are used for the detection of almost all targets to be tested, including pathogens, food allergens, pesticide residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and veterinary drug residues. Chromatography also allows companies to analyze the product for various nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and preservatives. This enables proper nutritional testing of the product, and ensures that details on labels are accurate and comply with all government regulations.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share

Currently, the Europe region is the dominating market for dairy testing; it is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing market in the coming years, as well. Food products found to contain illegal pesticides or excessive amounts of other residues are withdrawn from the European market. Allergen labeling mandates are also very strict and require allergens to be clearly identified in food products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Opportunities in Dairy Testing Market

4.2 Dairy Testing Market, by Technology

4.3 Europe: Dairy Testing Market, by Key Country and Target Tested (2020)

4.4 Dairy Testing Market, by Target Tested and Region

4.5 Dairy Testing Market, by Key Country/Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 E. Coli

5.1.1.3 Optimistic Scenario

5.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

5.2.2 Restraints

5.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.3.2.1 Dioxin and PBCs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.5.3.2 Distribution

5.5.3.1 Final Preparation

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Sudden Increase in Demand for Dairy Products During COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3.2 Disruption in Supply Chain Amid COVID-19

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dairy Testing Industry

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Input Market

6.4 Ecosystem Map

6.4.1 Supply-Side

6.4.2 Downstream

6.5 Supply Chain Analysis

6.5.1 Upstream Process

6.5.2.2 Transportation

6.5.2.1 Processing & Transforming

6.5.2 Midstream Process

6.5.1.2 Production

6.5.1.1 R&D

6.5.3 Downstream Process

6.2.4.2 Time-Consuming Testing Methods

6.2.4.1 Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Standards

6.6 YC-YCC Shift

6.7 Technology Analysis: Upcoming Technologies in Dairy Testing Market

6.7.1 Microarrays

6.7.2 Phages

6.7.3 Biosensors

6.7.4 Flow Cytometry

6.7.5 NMR

6.7.6 NIRS

6.7.7 ICP

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Degree of Competition

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10 Case Studies

6.10.1 Allergen Sensors for Consumers

6.10.2 Improved Turnaround Times with Eurofins Scientific's Expressmicro Service

7 Regulatory Framework

7.1 Introduction

7.2 US

7.3 European Union (EU)

7.3.1 Microbiological Criteria Regulation

7.3.2 GMOs Regulation

7.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Testing Industry

7.4 China

7.5 Japan

7.6 India

7.7 Australia

8 Dairy Testing Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing Market, by Product

8.2.2.1 Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Economies

8.2.1.3 Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations

8.2.1.2 Globalization of Dairy Trade

8.2 Milk & Milk Powder

8.3 Cheese, Butter & Spreads

8.4 Infant Food

8.5 Ice Cream & Desserts

8.6 Yogurt

8.7 Others

9 Dairy Testing Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing Market, by Type

9.2 Safety Testing

9.2.1 Pathogens

9.2.1.1 Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses

9.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

9.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

9.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

9.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

9.2.2 Adulterants

9.2.3 Pesticides

9.2.4 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

9.2.5 Mycotoxins

9.2.6 Others

9.3 Quality Testing

10 Dairy Testing Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing, by Technology

10.2 Traditional Technology

10.2.1 Agar Culturing

10.3 Rapid Technology

10.3.1 Convenience-based

10.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

10.3.3 Immunoassay

10.3.4 Chromatography & Spectrometry

11 Dairy Testing Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.3 Dairy Testing Market Share Analysis

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2017-2020

12.5 Key Player Strategies: Dairy Testing Market

12.6 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

12.6.1 SGS SA (Switzerland)

12.6.2 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

12.6.3 Intertek Group plc (UK)

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

12.7.1 Stars

12.7.2 Pervasive Players

12.7.3 Emerging Leaders

12.7.4 Participants

12.8 Service Footprint

12.9 Dairy Testing Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

12.9.1 Progressive Companies

12.9.2 Starting Blocks

12.9.3 Responsive Companies

12.9.4 Dynamic Companies

12.10 New Service Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

12.10.1 Deals

12.10.2 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 SGS SA

13.1.2 Bureau Veritas

13.1.3 Eurofins Scientific

13.1.4 Intertek Group plc

13.1.5 TUV SUD

13.1.6 TUV Nord Group

13.1.7 ALS Limited

13.1.8 Neogen Corporation

13.1.9 AsureQuality Limited

13.1.10 Merieux Nutrisciences

13.1.11 Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

13.1.12 Romer Labs

13.1.13 Foodchain ID, Inc.

13.1.14 Symbio Laboratories

13.1.15 R J Hill Laboratories Limited

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Nova Biologicals

13.2.2 Campden Bri

13.2.3 Certified Laboratories, Inc.

13.2.4 Agrolab GmbH

13.2.5 AGQ Labs USA

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3nyqz