Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (the “K.Hill Project”) in Botswana, is pleased to announce completion of its initial exploration drilling campaign at the Otse manganese oxide prospect (“Otse”) and update on exploration at the K.Hill Project.

Highlights

Total of 66 reverse circulation (“ RC ”) drill holes have been completed at both the north and south target areas (“ Otse North ” and “ Otse South ”) for a total 4,149 metres.

”) drill holes have been completed at both the north and south target areas (“ ” and “ ”) for a total 4,149 metres. Initial Otse results show high grade mineralization in multiple holes with intersections in excess of 50% manganese oxide (“ MnO ”), as analysed by an on-site portable X-ray Fluorescence (“ pXRF ”) machine.

”), as analysed by an on-site portable X-ray Fluorescence (“ ”) machine. Samples from Otse are to be dispatched for assay and metallurgical testwork will be undertaken prior to mineral resource estimation, which is currently expected in the first half of 2022.

Geological modelling of the full K.Hill Project, including the recently discovered southern extension (“K.Hill Extension”) is progressing prior to a new mineral resource estimate for the combined project, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

Otse Exploration

Giyani has completed its first RC drilling campaign at Otse North and Otse South following up on targets previously identified with an induced polarization survey. Drilling has been focused around the site of historical workings and data has shown excellent correlation between northwest-southeast trending chargeable anomalies and manganese mineralization.

Visible mineralization has been confirmed by pXRF analysis. From the holes analysed on-site, the most notable results include:

Interval Grade Including Grade Hole ID From To Total MnO% From To Total MnO% RCOT21_006 29.5 36.5 7.0 39.5 32.5 36.0 3.5 52.2 RCOT21_015 18.0 35.5 17.5 53.8 18.0 33.5 15.5 56.6 RCOT21_020 29.0 45.0 16.0 20.7 30.5 34.0 3.5 34.7 RCOT21_021 17.0 19.0 2.0 31.3 RCOT21_025 17.5 22.5 5.0 22.4 20.5 21.5 1.0 30.9 RCOT21_026 24.0 29.5 5.5 21.4 RCOT21_031 12.0 21.0 9.0 20.3 RCOT21_035 26.5 35.0 8.5 29.5 30.5 33.5 3.0 37.0

Note: pXRF analysis currently available for 50 out of the 66 completed holes.

A first batch of 803 samples has been submitted to SGS in South Africa for assay and a second batch will be sent at the start of 2022. Following assay, mineralogical analysis and metallurgical testwork will be undertaken, which will allow the Company to build a geological model and carry out a maiden resource estimation for Otse. This work is expected to be completed in Q2 2022, although this timeline remains subject to laboratory availability, for which the Company notes that facilities in South Africa and worldwide have been experiencing delays due to COVID-19 and its related knock-on effects.

Otse is located approximately 50 kilometres east of the K.Hill Project and is connected by a well-maintained, sealed road network.

Map of Otse South showing drill holes against geophysical chargeability:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2edf63c-23f0-43ec-a3ef-71a556e13645

Map of Otse North showing drill holes against geophysical chargeability:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41bc9ebb-7144-4dfe-844b-57dba40f390a

K.Hill Extension

Following the previously announced RC drilling campaign over the K.Hill Extension, to the south of the K.Hill Project, mineralogical analysis and geological modelling is progressing. Once finalised, the Company expects to be able to report inferred and indicated resources for the enlarged K.Hill Project, that being the K.Hill Project inclusive of the B Horizon and K.Hill Extension. The Company is currently forecasting an updated mineral resource estimate in the first half of 2022.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

“With the delivery of further exploration success at Otse and K.Hill Extension, we are putting Giyani in the best possible position to capitalize on our first mover advantage in the battery-grade manganese space. Initial results at Otse indicate that we have a significant source of high-grade material to feed our proposed processing facility, lowering future operating costs and further extending our project life. Meanwhile, following our new discoveries at the K.Hill Project, we will soon have a better understanding of the true scale of our flagship project.

We are already starting to see laboratory analysis turnaround timelines coming under pressure, as the world continues to wrestle with COVID-19 and the latest Omicron variant. As global mining activity ramps up in earnest, it is possible that we will see reporting timelines start to lengthen.

With strong global sales of electric vehicles in 2021, the demand for sustainably sourced critical battery materials, including high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”), is set to intensify. As one of the very few new sources of low carbon HPMSM in development globally, we are well positioned to capitalize on this growing market. Our expanding resource base will give us the flexibility to expand our production to the rapidly rising levels of consumption.

I would like to thank the entire Giyani team and our core team of consultants for their hard work during 2021 and we are greatly looking forward to delivering value for all stakeholders in 2022.”

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa’s first low-carbon producers of high-purity electrolytic manganese precursor materials, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”), through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery (Pty) Limited. The Company’s Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licenses and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, all of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Project, following an updated PEA announced on April 12, 2021 with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a current development plan to produce around 0.89 Mt of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate over a 10 year project life. The PEA did not include any production from the B Horizon, the K.Hill Extension or the Otse or Lobatse prospects.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Luhann Theron, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat. 400184/15, of Lambda Tau is registered with the SACNASP. Mr. Theron is currently at site and is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Theron is the Chief Geologist for the Company and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Lambda Tau

Lambda Tau Botswana is a locally based geological services and exploration consulting services provider, offering services across Southern Africa. For more information visit https://www.lambdatau.co.za.

