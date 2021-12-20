ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|13-Dec-21
|70,353
|€691.44
|€48,644,850.18
|14-Dec-21
|65,947
|€674.90
|€44,507,913.87
|15-Dec-21
|39,618
|€675.76
|€26,772,184.41
|16-Dec-21
|60,400
|€700.01
|€42,280,652.32
|17-Dec-21
|47,461
|€662.81
|€31,457,820.00
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
