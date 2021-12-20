ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

| Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
13-Dec-2170,353€691.44€48,644,850.18
14-Dec-2165,947€674.90€44,507,913.87
15-Dec-2139,618€675.76€26,772,184.41
16-Dec-2160,400€700.01€42,280,652.32
17-Dec-2147,461€662.81€31,457,820.00

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771