ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 13-Dec-21 70,353 €691.44 €48,644,850.18 14-Dec-21 65,947 €674.90 €44,507,913.87 15-Dec-21 39,618 €675.76 €26,772,184.41 16-Dec-21 60,400 €700.01 €42,280,652.32 17-Dec-21 47,461 €662.81 €31,457,820.00

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



