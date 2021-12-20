Cerence Raises the Bar for Mobility with the Introduction of Cerence Co-Pilot, a Deeply Integrated, Ultra-Intelligent In-Car Assistant

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced Cerence Co-Pilot, a first-of-its kind, multi-modal driving experience that transforms the automotive voice assistant into an intuitive, AI-powered companion that can support drivers like never before. With the introduction of Cerence Co-Pilot, Cerence ushers in a new era of in-car assistants, defined by proactive AI and unprecedented integration with the car, creating an effortless experience that keeps drivers safe, comfortable, productive, and informed. Cerence Co-Pilot is designed to anticipate the needs of drivers by using AI and continuous learning to proactively initiate actions, rather than waiting for them to initiate actions using traditional wake-up word-based, reactive interactions.



Designed with the car of the future in mind, Cerence Co-Pilot runs directly on a vehicle’s headunit, with advanced AI deeply integrated with car sensors and data to understand complex situations both inside the vehicle and around it. Serving as the central brain of the car, it analyzes a combination of voice, gaze, gesture, and touch input and information from the car’s sensors while flexibly and securely integrating edge technologies with cloud services to make driving more intuitive, connected, and enjoyable.

At the core of Cerence Co-Pilot is proactive AI, a series of new innovations that use real-time data, built-in intelligence, user preferences, and vehicle sensor information to keep drivers informed and offer to perform actions on their behalf – before they even need to ask – protecting both driver and vehicle. Proactivity plays an important role in enhancing driver safety by, for example, alerting drivers to expected and unexpected maintenance issues such as a critically low oil pressure, annual check-ups, tire pressure, or other safety and maintenance alerts; and delivering real-time information like upcoming severe weather conditions and offering to put the car in the appropriate driving mode. With proactive capabilities, Cerence Co-Pilot can also make every-day journeys simpler and more intuitive; for example, it can suggest ordering and paying for a driver’s morning coffee when they are a mile from their favorite coffee shop.

“Cerence has long been committed to blazing new trails toward the most intuitive driving experience the world has ever known. Today, with the introduction of Cerence Co-Pilot, we place Cerence firmly at the center of reinventing what it means to drive a modern car,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “Voice-powered interaction has become ubiquitous in our daily lives, but it’s time that we expand upon its capabilities and chart the road ahead – a fully multi-modal, multi-sensor, AI-based experience. By bringing a new level of intelligence to the voice assistant, we not only enhance comfort and convenience, but also improve safety through proactive and reactive capabilities.”

Cerence Co-Pilot will be on display in Cerence’s showcase at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place January 5-8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The company will demonstrate how Cerence Co-Pilot can:

Take the voice assistant from reactive companion to proactive co-pilot with real-time data, built-in intelligence, user preferences, and vehicle sensor information to keep drivers informed and perform actions on their behalf – before they even need to ask.

Deliver an enhanced experience and contextual applications through digital twin capabilities, serving as a real-time, digital copy of the car and its sensor data that lives in the cloud.

Control smart home and IoT devices – lighting, appliance, garage openers and more.

Support essential needs on-the-go with in-car commerce and payments, car maintenance reminders, and more.

Transform the in-car experience with engaging entertainment – tour guide services, karaoke, and more – designed specifically for the car.

Work side-by-side with other third-party assistants for full integration of drivers’ digital lives.

About Cerence Inc.

