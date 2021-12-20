Allied Hotel Properties Inc. Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement With Allied Holdings LTD.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Hotel Properties Inc. (TSX-V: AHP) (the “Company” or “Allied”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement with Allied Holdings Ltd. (“Allied Holdings”) pursuant to Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company has redeemed all of the issued and outstanding shares (“Shares”) of the Company (other than those Shares currently owned by Allied Holdings) (the “Minority Shares”) by paying $0.28 in cash for each Minority Share (the “Consideration”).



With the Arrangement now complete, the Company has applied to de-list the Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange, and expects to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Former shareholders of the Company who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Minority Shares in connection with the Arrangement may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc. who is acting as depositary in connection with the Arrangement, by telephone at 1 (800) 564-6253 or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

For more information on the Arrangement, please see the news releases previously issued by the Company along with the Company’s management information circular dated November 8, 2021 prepared in connection with the Arrangement, all of which are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Allied Hotel Properties Inc.

Allied is involved in the ownership, management and development of hotels and real estate in Canada, having a history of real estate development particularly where such development can be undertaken on hotel lands. On January 6, 2020 the Company completed the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company. Interested parties can find further information at www.alliedhotels.com.

