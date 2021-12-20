UNITY Biotechnology Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Jocasta Neuroscience to Continue Development of α-Klotho Program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced it has signed an exclusive agreement licensing its α-Klotho asset to Jocasta Neuroscience, Inc. for development and commercialization.



The α-Klotho protein is a circulating factor associated with improved cognitive performance in preclinical studies. α-Klotho is hypothesized to optimize synaptic neurotransmission of N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors in the brain, effectively combatting the cognitive and synaptic deficits, despite high levels of pathogenic Ab, tau, and phosphorylated tau proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Since first licensing the α-Klotho asset from UCSF to explore its potential utility in cognitive disorders and other age-related diseases, I’m proud of the team’s hard work in further advancing the program, and we are pleased to now enter into this agreement with Jocasta,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “This deal allows us to support the continued development of the α-Klotho asset in a capital-efficient manner and share significantly in the upside economics, while focusing UNITY’s resources to advance our lead UBX1325 program, which has several key readouts in 2022.”

Under the terms of the agreement, UNITY will receive an upfront cash payment from Jocasta, as well as additional payments based on development milestones, approval milestones, and sales-based royalties, per indication.

In May 2019, the Company exclusively licensed the α-Klotho asset from University of California, San Francisco ("UCSF") for certain patents and know-how rights related to α-Klotho. Under the license agreement, Jocasta Neuroscience is, in addition to the payments due to the Company, required to make all payments due to UCSF from UNITY under the UCSF License.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases.

