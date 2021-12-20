Cenntro to Participate in CES 2022, the World’s Largest Consumer Technology Event, in Las Vegas, NV

FREEHOLD, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenntro Automotive (“Cenntro”, the “Company” or “We”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s largest consumer technology trade show, to be held January 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas.



The Company will showcase its new EV models and state-of-the-art smart chassis, the iChassis. The iChassis is a “Skateboard” platform that redefines last-mile delivery and urban service with built-in autonomous driving capabilities. The iChassis operates on Cenntro’s Smart App, a fully digitalized driving control platform powered by Cenntro’s proprietary technology.

Cenntro’s Smart App technology integrates with the Cenntro iChassis for different vertical applications including autonomous driving for municipal services from package delivery, mobile vending machine and delivery, city sanitation, city surveillance, auto transportation, and rescue services. Production of the iChassis will commence in Q1 2023.

"CES is the largest and most anticipated event in the tech space and we are excited to exhibit our latest products,” stated Peter Wang, Cenntro's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As a company dedicated to advancing the future of mobility, we are proud to showcase our logistics solutions for autonomous delivery. We are confident that Cenntro’s product portfolio is well-positioned to become a critical provider of urban autonomous mobility."

Members of Cenntro’s executive team will attend CES 2022 and industry analysts can schedule a meeting with Cenntro, and learn more about the Company and its products at booth 5405 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5-8, 2022.

About Cenntro Automotive Group

A leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) with Cenntro’s shareholders to own approximately 70% of the combined entity on a fully-diluted basis. Cenntro leads the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. Cenntro has sold and delivered 3300 commercial EVs in more than 26 countries as of Dec 2020. For more information about the company, please visit www.cenntroauto.com.

