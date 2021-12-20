Digital Badges are Modernizing the Way Financial Advisors Display Their Expertise

Denver, Co, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 30 years of providing professional development and credentialing, Investments and Wealth Institute launched digital badging, so individuals can share their credentials with colleagues, peers, employers, clients and prospects.

This allows financial advisors to modernize how individuals display their industry knowledge, skills and expertise, especially those who hold their CIMA®, CPWA® and RMA® certification marks. Designees who successfully earn these prestigious industry credentials will now be able to display them in more mainstream and highly visible forums, from social media platforms and their email signatures to their firm websites.

Institute certifications have been long-regarded as the standards for those advisors having advanced, elite and Ivy League-quality expertise in investment consulting, private wealth management and retirement planning.

“The ability for Advisors to showcase their credentials electronically in forums like LinkedIn has tremendous value, especially as employers are always looking for qualified talent and rank holding specialized credentials as a top priority for advisors in their executive search”, shared Angie Lutterman, COO/CFO at the Institute.

“As we enter a new digital era of credentialing via digital badges, we see the introduction of competency-based education (CBE) as a key marketplace trend that will continue to gain traction in the digital badge marketplace during the next few years,” said Institute’s CEO Sean Walters, CAE®.

“Using your credentials to market yourself and differentiate yourself among a sea of financial advisors has tremendous value.”, expressed Lutterman. “It helps individuals verify their skillset to potential employers, clients and prospects.”

The Institute is also planning to deliver digital badges to those who complete Institute courses offered through their online learning library, debuting in 2022.

If you are a CIMA, CPWA or RMA certificant ready to download your badge, click here.

For more information, contact Cindy Chaifetz, Chief Marketing Officer, Investments & Wealth Institute, at cchaifetz@i-w.org or 303-850-3079.



