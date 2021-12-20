Turning Point Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Updates

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced regulatory updates for its lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, a ROS1/TRK Inhibitor, and for elzovantinib (TPX-0022), its drug candidate targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC. These updates follow FDA meetings held earlier in December.



REPOTRECTINIB, ROS1/TRK INHIBITOR

Based on the breakthrough therapy designation granted by the FDA earlier this quarter, the company participated in a Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss potential next steps for repotrectinib in NTRK-positive TKI-pretreated advanced solid tumor patients treated within expansion cohort 6 (EXP-6) of the registrational TRIDENT-1 study.

The FDA guided that a pre-NDA meeting should be requested to discuss the topline blinded independent central review (BICR) results from the Phase 2 TKI-pretreated EXP-6 and TKI-naïve EXP-5 patients, when responders have been followed for at least six months past onset of response. The FDA also acknowledged the company’s plan to submit to the pre-NDA meeting, BICR data from 40 patients from EXP-6 and BICR data from patients enrolled in EXP-5 cohort at that time (estimated at approximately 40 patients of the targeted 55 patients). The FDA noted that data from EXP-5 may be used to support the efficacy data for EXP-6, or potentially could be pooled with data from EXP-6 to support a broader indication. The FDA stated that whether the data from EXP-6 and EXP-5 are deemed potentially adequate to either support a broader indication or an indication in patients who have received a prior TKI across a wide range of tumor types will be determined at the time of the submission of the pre-NDA meeting package, and ultimately during the review of the NDA submission.

The company plans to provide guidance on the timing of the pre-NDA meeting for repotrectinib in patients with NTRK-positive advanced solid tumors after completion of enrollment of the targeted 40 EXP-6 patients is achieved.

ELZOVANTINIB (TPX-0022), MET/CSF1R/SRC INHIBITOR

The company participated in a Type B meeting with the FDA Division of Oncology 3 (DO3, the division responsible for oversight of gastric cancer therapeutic area). The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the proposed approach to identifying the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) and the planned Phase 2 portion of the SHIELD-1 study focused on the potential next steps for elzovantinib in patients with MET amplified gastric/GEJ cancer.

The FDA DO3 agreed with the approach for RP2D identification previously discussed with FDA Division of Oncology 2 (DO2, the division responsible for oversight of lung cancer therapeutic area).

The FDA also agreed with the company’s plan to proceed to the potentially registrational Phase 2 MET amplified gastric/GEJ cancer expansion cohorts of SHIELD-1 after RP2D determination. Based on guidance from the FDA, the company plans to submit data to the FDA from the Phase 2 to discuss the potential registrational aspect of the study. Currently, the company continues to enroll patients within Phase 1 dose expansion using 40 mg QD to 40 mg BID dosing and in Phase 1 dose escalation at the last anticipated dose level of 60 mg QD to 60 mg BID.

The company anticipates initiating the planned Phase 2 portion of SHIELD-1 in 2022.

“We are pleased with the feedback received from the FDA at our recent Type B meetings for repotrectinib and elzovantinib, and look forward to further advancing these important programs,” said Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., Chief Medical Officer.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company's pipeline of drug candidates also includes elzovantinib, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

