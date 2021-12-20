PMCF Advises Corporate Screening in a Transaction With First Advantage

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P&M Corporate Finance ("PMCF") is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Corporate Screening Services, Inc. ("Corporate Screening" or the "Company") in its sale to First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) in November 2021.

Corporate Screening is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and was founded in 1987 as an investigative firm. Over the past three decades, the Company has evolved its offering into a comprehensive background check solution with an emphasis on technological innovation. Corporate Screening has built a reputation for its robust expertise and holds many long-tenured relationships with clients in healthcare and higher education.

"We are excited to welcome Corporate Screening to the First Advantage family, and we look forward to working together to grow our businesses," said Scott Staples, First Advantage Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition aligns with our capital allocation priorities and will provide us with accelerated vertical expertise and product innovation."

"Corporate Screening will strengthen First Advantage's healthcare and higher education solutions by adding our deep screening, verifications and compliance expertise as well as an attractive customer base, innovative products, and tailored solutions for key end markets," said Dennis Drellishak, Corporate Screening Owner.

"Working with PMCF was one of the best decisions I have made for my company," added Dennis Drellishak. "Matt Rupprecht and his team managed all aspects of the process, coordinated between multiple advisors, and led a successful transaction from start to finish. PMCF delivered an outcome that greatly exceeded my expectations and positioned Corporate Screening for continued success with our new partner."

The transaction closed in November 2021. Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal advisor to First Advantage. Tucker Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Corporate Screening.

About Corporate Screening

Corporate Screening provides global background screening solutions, industry-specific searches, drug testing, and compliance support to the nation's top employers. Leveraging proprietary technology with an experienced team, customers can expect a quality background screening report in less time. Corporate Screening empowers companies to configure screening programs to the variety of roles they need to fill, with technology integrated into existing workflow. For more information about Corporate Screening, please visit www.corporatescreening.com.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage's products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company's website at fadv.com.

About PMCF

PMCF is a client-centric middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to private, public, and private equity owned companies worldwide. We combine our expansive industry and transactional expertise with highly engaged, senior-level bankers to create tailored solutions for all our clients. PMCF helps clients meet their sale, acquisition, financing, and strategic growth objectives through a broad range of services, including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, transaction planning, and strategic advisory. We have dedicated professionals focused on plastics & packaging, business & technology services, industrials, healthcare, and consumer & retail industries. Please visit pmcf.com to learn more.

