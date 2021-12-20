American Energy Announces Kurtis Z. Hoffman as Its Next Chief Operating Officer

ALLENTOWN, PA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (OTC: AEPT), a diversified energy company, today announced that Kurtis Z. Hoffman has been hired as Chief Operating Officer for American Energy, effective January 1, 2022. Josh Hickman will step down as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member effective January 1, 2022, and continue his role as President of Hickman Geological Consulting, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Energy.



Mr. Hoffman previously served as a Vice President at CNX Resources. Mr. Hoffman has also served in management, operations, business development and engineering positions at CNX Midstream Partners LP, CONSOL Energy, Dominion Energy and BJ Services. In his previous roles, Mr. Hoffman was responsible for budgets up to six hundred million dollars and a staff of sixty-five people. Mr. Hoffman received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, an Executive Masters in Business Administration from West Virginia University and is a licensed Professional Engineer.

American Energy’s CEO Brad Domitrovitsch stated, “We are enthusiastic to welcome Mr. Hoffman to the American Energy team. His vast knowledge, experience, and deep understanding of the energy industry can accelerate American Energy’s growth for the foreseeable future while ensuring a stable operational foundation.”

Mr. Hoffman commented on the announcement, “I am excited and honored to join American Energy. I look forward to working with all the employees, contractors and customers of American Energy to facilitate and carry out its strategic plan.”

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT) is a conglomerate holding company. American Energy provides shareholder value through the acquisition and growth of energy assets, energy and infrastructure services, and the design, build, and operations of regional water treatment facilities.

