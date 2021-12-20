ESE Announces Digital Motorsports Partnership with NASCAR for eNASCAR International iRacing Series

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, Digital Motorsports (“DMS” or “Digital Motorsports”), has partnered with NASCAR to deliver the second season of the eNASCAR International iRacing Series.



The D-BOX eNascar International iRacing Series presented by Digital Motorsports is an esports racing series which will visit five virtual tracks in the United States, Canada, and Belgium, beginning at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Drivers will compete via iRacing.com, the official simulation partner of NASCAR, which provides one of the top online racing simulation portals and features officially-sanctioned, laser-scanned replicas of race tracks around the world.

The field will contain an even mix of drivers from the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and select drivers from NASCAR’s 2022 Drive for Diversity class. Events will be live streamed on eNASCAR.com/live at 12 p.m. EST for a worldwide audience.

The 2022 eNASCAR International iRacing Series will take place over five consecutive weeks, beginning on January 8, 2022, and ending on February 5, 2022 at the Phoenix Raceway. Four of the five races will take place at North American tracks, with the January 15th race to be held at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, outside of Toronto, Canada.

“Through this partnership, we’re uniquely positioned to help drive the series forward through our simulators and esports technology,” said Niall Maher, CEO of Digital Motorsports. “We’re excited to support this NASCAR initiative and bring drivers, teams and the NASCAR community together with the goal of creating more fan engagement and driver development internationally.”

“With the support of D-BOX and Digital Motorsports, we’re able to continue growing the sport on an international stage, reaching new fans and showcasing the talent of our international drivers,” said Chad Seigler, Vice President of International Business Development and Partnerships. NASCAR. “We’ll also see several new tracks on the schedule, giving drivers the chance to test their skills around the globe.”

2022 eNASCAR International iRacing Series Schedule

January 8 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

January 15 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

January 22 – Circuit Zolder

January 29 – Daytona Road Course

February 5 – Phoenix Raceway

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com.

About Digital Motorsports

Digital Motorsports, a subsidiary of ESE, is an award-winning organization and one of the leading sim racing solutions providers in Europe, specializing in building bespoke simulators and offering turnkey simulator packages. Digital Motorsports is currently developing both products and technology to reduce the complexity and barriers to entry in sim racing. Digital Motorsports has key vendor distribution rights and partnerships in the industry, and they have worked with world champions across multiple disciplines from F1, WEC, WRC, Drifting, and more. Digital Motorsports are a customer-centric business offering a mix of professional products, turnkey solutions, and a world class esports racing league | www.digital-motorsports.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the success of the eNASCAR International iRacing Series; the expected benefits to ESE and DMS resulting from the eNASCAR International iRacing Series; and the ability of DMS and ESE to successfully enter into the North American market. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

