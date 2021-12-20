Two esteemed doctors join CB Therapeutics in its exploration of innovative approaches to the production of novel psychedelics and cannabinoids so researchers can address the unmet needs of patient communities

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Therapeutics today announces the appointments of Dr. Stephen Wright and Dr. Brian Barnett to its newly formed Medical Advisory Board.



Dr. Wright has more than 30 years of experience in medicines development, having worked on both sides of the Atlantic in large and small pharmaceutical companies. He was Chief Medical Officer and a Main Board Director of GW Pharmaceuticals from 2004 up to the company's successful listing on NASDAQ and the development of Epidiolex, which is now heading for blockbuster status. He is currently Senior Medical Adviser to Compass Pathways. Dr. Wright has a Master's degree in Social and Political Science from the University of Cambridge and is qualified in Medicine (MB BS) at The Royal London Hospital. His other higher degrees include an MD from The University of Cambridge and a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine and was elected to Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine in 2000. In addition, he holds a diploma in Pharmaceutical Business Management from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

"I believe that the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids has not yet been fully explored and am excited by the innovative approach that CB Therapeutics is taking to the production of novel cannabinoids in particular," said Wright. "This should allow for the investigation of the value of novel cannabinoids in so far unexplored areas of high unmet medical need and avoid some of the pitfalls associated with other production methods. It is a privilege to be working with CB Therapeutics."

Dr. Barnett is co-Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Interventional Psychiatry. He and his team treat patients who have not responded to standard psychiatric treatments with both established and innovative modalities such as intravenous ketamine and electroconvulsive therapy, and transcranial magnetic stimulation. Dr. Barnett's research covers a wide range of topics, including catatonia, the efficacy of ketamine in treatment-resistant depression, and psychiatry's relationship with emerging psychedelic-assisted therapies. Dr. Barnett also writes about psychiatry for the public, and his works have been published in national publications such as STAT, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and HuffPost.

"I look forward to collaborating with CB Therapeutics in the development of innovative psychedelic treatments for patients with mental health conditions and addictions who have been failed by existing interventions," said Barnett.

About CB Therapeutics

CB Therapeutics produces high-value molecules, compounds, and rare ingredients from simple sugars utilizing yeast and the process of fermentation. CB Therapeutics' expertise in synthetic genomics and bio-engineering has significantly advanced its proprietary production platform of microorganisms, enzymes, and production processes. After more than four years of research and development, the CB Therapeutics team can produce a broad range of phytochemicals faster, utilizing fewer resources, at greater yields, and with more purity, consistency, and efficiency than competing platforms. Its 16,000 sq. ft. fully-licensed commercial batch facility in southern California includes research labs, advanced bioreactor systems production facility with off-gas analysis, and coupling to analytical equipment (HPLC, LC-MS) for streamlined process development and cost-effective fermentations. In addition to this, the new facility also includes an extensive suite of micro-scale, bench-top, and large-scale bioreactor systems to optimize the production of a broad range of fermentation-based production applications.

