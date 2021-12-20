New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Screenless Displays: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191477/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, product type, industry, and geography.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the screenless display market.



The report concludes with an analysis of the screenless display vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global screenless display market.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 46 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for screenless display technologies within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for screenless display industry and market share analysis based on technology, product type, application, end-user industry, and region

- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Coverage of history and evolution of screenless display technology, discussion of its impact on the electronics industry and information on mixed reality technologies

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading market players, including 3D Holographic Display, BAE Systems Inc., Ceres Holographics Ltd., Leia Display System, MicroVision Inc., and Synaptics Inc.



Summary:

Screenless display is a new type of projection-based display that integrates the most recent advancements in three areas of technology: digital light processing, wireless networking and any mobile operating system.Screenless display combines these three technologies to enable users to project any content onto practically any surface using a small, transportable wireless device.



A display surface could be anything from a table or wall in an office or house to a kitchen countertop, a room ceiling, the outside of a camping tent, or even a door frame.



The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the development of the screenless display market.Most of the players in the industry have delayed product launches because the demand for medical device equipment overtook their launch plans.



As of 2021, the situation has improved compared to 2020 and the majority of manufacturing facilities have started working with full efficiency.Moving forward the screenless display market will witness a revolution with the launch of new products.



The screenless display market is expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2021 to 2026 to reach a value of $REDACTED in 2026.



Currently, technological innovation is happening at a faster rate.In the near future, the existing display technology, touch screen technology, which is extensively utilized in our tablets, smart phones and computers, will become obsolete.



The upcoming revolutionary display technology, screenless display, will replace the touch screen ecosystem and resolve issues at a higher level, making life more convenient.



Augmented-reality (AR), virtual-reality (VR) and mixed-reality (MR) technological advances are forming a new world in which virtual and physical items are blended at differing stages.The user experience environment is developing into new sorts of hybrid experiences as a result of the growth of transportable and integrated technologies, as well as fully interactive, physical-virtual interactions.



However, practitioners and researchers have failed to properly define the parameters between these new experiences, technologies and realities.

