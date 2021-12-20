Communiqué - Departure of the CEO of Orange Business Services

English French

Paris, 20 December 2021

Departure of the CEO of Orange Business Services



The governance of Orange Business Services will change as of January 17, 2022 with the departure of CEO Helmut Reisinger. At this time, Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, EVP of Operations and Customer Service, will take over on an interim basis until a new CEO is appointed.



After fourteen years at Orange Business Services, Helmut Reisinger wishes to pursue other professional opportunities outside the Group. As CEO of Orange Business Services since 2018, Helmut oversaw the profound transformation of Orange’s B2B entity into a global network-native digital services company, combining its core operator DNA with its expertise as a service integrator in support of businesses as they undergo their own digital transformation. In an increasingly complex world, data analytics, cloud, security and IT services, combined with network and connectivity expertise, are now essential components for business competitiveness.



Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange commented: “I would like to thank Helmut Reisinger for his constant commitment to the development of the Group's B2B activity. In particular, he successfully built-up new activities within Orange Business Services linked to data and cloud computing that have seen double-digit growth for many quarters. During his time, Helmut turned Orange Business Services into a world leader in software-defined networks. I wish him great success in his future endeavors."







