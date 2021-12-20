Muscle Maker Inc.'s Pokemoto Division Signs 4 New Franchise Agreements, Expands Connecticut Market

Brand announced signing 25 new franchise agreements over last 45 days, fueling growth by 238% since May 2021



LEAGUE CITY, TX, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto , a 19-location and growing Hawaiian poke bowl concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic, today announced that it has signed four new franchise agreements in Connecticut, the brand’s core market with the heaviest concentration of Pokemoto eateries. Pokemoto is the largest Hawaiian Poke chain in the state and the newly signed agreements will bring its total count in Connecticut to fourteen locations – six corporate owned and operated stores, four open and operating franchise stores plus the four newly signed franchise agreements.

Pokemoto has announced signing 25 franchise agreements over the last 45 days. Recently signed franchise agreements were in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Mississippi. Pokemoto currently has open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia.

The four new franchise agreements in Connecticut focus on the cities of Milford, Danbury, North Haven and Shelton. The Pokemoto real estate team will concentrate on sites that check the brand’s demographic boxes including a heavy presence of Millennials and Gen-Zs, typically in an area with a heavy collegiate presence.

The 25 new franchise agreements, when opened, will bring the Pokemoto chain to 44 locations, expanding the chain’s footprint over 238% since its acquisition in May 2021.

“When we acquired Pokemoto in May 2021, we had 13 open locations. In a few short months, we opened 6 new locations bringing our total open store count to 19 Pokemoto locations. In addition, we signed 25 franchise agreements. When these new franchises are open, this will bring our total store count to 44. We believe this represents significant growth over the last few months,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “Our franchising team has been working tirelessly to keep the momentum going with new deals and prospective franchisee outreach as we head into the new year. Our goal is to be the largest Hawaiian Poke company in the $1.2B Poke market space and we think the latest signings are examples of how we are making progress against this strategy. We are expanding through corporately owned and operated locations and franchising while always looking at potential strategic acquisitions. We’ve been bolstering our franchise sales resources via numerous channels while identifying viable locations for new corporate stores. As a matter of fact, we have signed leases and started construction on two new corporately owned and operated locations in the Miami market and have begun planning for a location in the Jacksonville Florida market as well.”

For more information on Pokemoto franchising visit www.pokemoto.com/franchise

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has nineteen open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland and Georgia with future franchise locations coming soon in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Mississippi. Pokemoto offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, Ahi tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto, Superfit Foods, Healthy Joe’s and multiple ghost kitchen brands such as Meal Plan AF, Wrap it up Wraps, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe’s, MMG Smoothies, Mr. Tea’s House of Boba, Gourmet Sandwich Co and Salad Vibes. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options.

For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on Superfit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

