Mullen and Dürr Announce Partnership for Upcoming EV Manufacturing Footprint

BREA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a strategic partnership with Dürr, one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization.

Dürr will be supporting Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) with full integration for vehicle assembly and complete paint shop technologies. AMEC is located outside Tunica, Mississippi, which is approximately 50 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

"Dürr is a leading international manufacturing systems and technology provider for the automotive industry. Our Tunica facility will be a leading example of manufacturing automation,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Our goal is to have the best and most efficient manufacturing footprint in the U.S. and Dürr is a key partner in achieving this effort.”

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Mullen Automotive to develop the highest quality, smallest footprint, most cost-effective and sustainable state of the art production facility on the market for their advanced EV products,” said Mike Boss, president of Dürr Systems, Inc.

The Mullen FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly Different” and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

About Dürr

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of €3.32 billion in 2020. The company has more than 17,500 employees and 120 business locations in 33 countries. Since February 2021, the majority-owned automation specialist Teamtechnik has also been part of the Group. The Dürr Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:

Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices

Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives

Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes

Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology

Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the reverse merger, the Nasdaq approval process and proposed debut date of the Mullen FIVE (formerly MX-05) midsize crossover. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

