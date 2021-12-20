net2phone Partners with Avant

Avant’s Trusted Advisors Will Offer net2phone Solutions to Customers Worldwide

Newark, NJ, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a global business cloud communications provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Avant, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technologies. Through the partnership, Avant’s global network of Trusted Advisors will offer net2phone’s advanced communications and collaboration solutions to customers in the US and in net2phone’s international markets.

“Avant’s strength in the provision of communications solutions and well-earned reputation for technical and customer-focused excellence is an ideal match for net2phone as we continue to build out our feature set for enterprise clients,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. “We were pleased to participate in the Avant Special Forces Summit during our soft launch in September. Since that introduction, we’ve begun to leverage our unrivaled channel partner programs for Avant’s Trusted Advisors.”

net2phone’s cloud communications solution includes advanced feature sets and robust integrations with popular applications including Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Slack and Zoho. net2phone’s channel partner programs reflect a deep commitment to the channel including industry-leading channel incentives, flexible pricing, white-glove on-boarding and customer success teams.

Avant’s Trusted Advisors are positioned to leverage net2phone’s solutions to pursue opportunities in the US and in net2phone’s international markets. net2phone’s fully localized solution across its global marketplace includes: unlimited in-country calling; unlimited international calling to popular international destinations; net2phone Huddle video conferencing; mobile and untethered device functionality, and messaging. In-country presence in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Spain allow for additional local infrastructure, licensing, language, currency, marketing, and sales support.

“Our Trusted Advisors continually search to optimize communications solutions that will effectively increase their enterprise clients’ productivity while reducing complexity within the enterprise technology ecosystem,” said Jennifer Gallego, EVP of Global Sales of AVANT. “net2phone’s rapidly expanding portfolio of integrations and advanced features broadens its use-case for our partners and clients, and positions our Trusted Advisors to pursue the exceptional opportunities in this rapidly growing market.”

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About AVANT:

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

