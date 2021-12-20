US Nuclear Closes Deadly Security Gaps by Monitoring Toxic Materials at Our Points of Entry

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) uses newest technologies to provide a wide variety of sensors to detect toxic or dangerous materials, for protecting all our points of entry including airports, seaports, sports stadiums, political conventions, and other large gatherings at risk from criminal or terrorist attacks. Included in US Nuclear’s lineup are the following systems for detecting radioactive materials, chemical and biological toxins, war gases, drugs, and explosives:

Drone-mounted monitors for finding and protecting against dangerous materials and people. Allows fast and complete scans over large areas regardless of locked gates, traffic jams, debris, or rugged terrain. Autonomous operation.

Entry and Exit Point Monitors: Set up at entry and exit points to monitor personnel, vehicles, and cargo.

Fixed, Luggable, and Drive-Around systems, including: area radiation monitors, air and aerosol monitors, food monitors for radiation, chemical and biological toxins, and high-sensitivity gas chromatograph

Real-time Water Monitors for water-borne toxins: Continuously monitor water sources to protect against radioactive, chemical, and biological toxins in drinking water, fresh water, and seawater.

Portable hand-held toxic material detectors for use by first responders and ground personnel

US Nuclear’s detection strategy is to install detectors at all entrance and exit points prior to and during events, use fixed and drone mounted systems to scan for toxic materials, and actively monitor the air and drinking water quality to ensure that everyone is safe. US Nuclear also offers drone pilot training and drone services through its subsidiary www.califromabove.com.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

www.usnuclearcorp.com

www.tech-associates.com

www.overhoff.com