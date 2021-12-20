CENTOGENE Announces CEO to Take Temporary Medical Leave of Absence – Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran Kim Stratton Appointed as Interim CEO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrin Oswald, M.D., is taking a temporary medical leave of absence for a period of at least four weeks.



The accomplished biopharmaceutical industry executive Kim Stratton has been appointed as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company during this time.

"The Board wishes Andrin a quick recovery as he focuses on his health." said Peer Schatz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CENTOGENE. "We have full confidence in the excellent management team that Andrin has built. We are also very pleased to have been able to secure the support of Kim Stratton to join us as Interim CEO. Kim is an outstanding leader with a great track record in rare diseases, and who has known and interacted with the Company for many years. With her support, our strong leadership team, and our committed and talented employees, we are well equipped to continue to drive the Company's new strategy and its ongoing transformation while managing day-to-day operations during Andrin’s absence."

Kim Stratton has more than 25 years’ global commercial expertise in the biopharmaceutical space, with significant experience across multiple geographies, including the U.K., U.S., Europe, and emerging markets. Most recently, Stratton was CEO of Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients living with rare diseases. Prior to this role, Stratton worked at Shire Pharmaceuticals, where she served as Head International Commercial for Shire’s Specialty and Rare Diseases portfolio. Before Shire, Stratton spent nearly 15 years at Novartis in a number of senior management roles, including global product development, commercial, marketing, general manager, and various global corporate functions, including government and external affairs. Stratton also currently serves as a non-executive director on the Boards of Recordati S.p.A, Novozymes A/S, and Vifor Pharma AG.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository of over 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

