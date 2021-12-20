Elvictor Group Inc. Receives Gold Award for the Second Consecutive Year from the European Business Ethics Network for Ethos and Social Responsibility

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG) (“Elvictor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the Gold award, for the second consecutive year, of Responsible Management Excellence (RME) from the European Business Ethics Network (EBEN).



The European Business Ethics Network (“EBEN”) (https://www.eben-net.org/) supports initiatives at cross-European, National and regional levels. With 18 National Networks and active groups in over 40 countries its mission is to promote ethics and excellence in businesses, to increase awareness about ethical challenges in the global marketplace and to enable dialogue on the role of business in society.

Konstantinos Galanakis, Chief Executive Officer of Elvictor, stated, “With great pride, we would like to thank EBEN for recognizing our efforts in maintaining and improving upon our practices with ethics as our compass.”

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging innovative technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global crew and ship management and ensure that our clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

CONTACTS:

Elvictor Group, Inc.

management@elvictorgroup.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

Email: elvictor@capitallink.com