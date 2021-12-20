New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01187982/?utm_source=GNW





Specifically, outside the scope of research are vector/mosquito control approaches, strategies and products, drugs used for symptomatic treatment and not for the elimination of the virus from host, and details on suppliers of generics and non-branded generics. Also excluded are markets for hospital-based diagnosis that are not carried out by kits (for example, malaria slide smear-based tests), as well as discussion on the spread of vector-borne infection (such as malaria) via blood-transfusion.



BCC Research categorizes the markets based on regions defined by WHO since it is the primary organization mapping disease prevalence, assisting with access to medicine and enabling partnerships for a large number of infectious diseases. Regions include Africa, Americas, South-East Asia, Europe, Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific.



Report Includes:

- 113 tables

- An updated review of the global markets for infectious disease treatments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by disease type and geographic region

- Highlights of the market potential for infectious disease treatments, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Emphasis on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals and diagnostic kits, recently launched or in development

- Discussion of the increasing concerns regarding antibiotic-resistant organisms and their sometimes-fatal effects on humans

- Technology assessment of the current state of infectious diseases on a global basis, broken down by type of disease (i.e., bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal) and appropriate treatments, both current and anticipated

- Insight into the competitive landscape featuring key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global infectious diseases market

- Review of key patent grants and new technologies with relate to innovations in infectious disease treatments

- Company profiles of the leading industry participants including Abbott, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Roche



Summary:

The global market for infectious diseases (treatment, vaccines and diagnostics) in 2020, was valued at $REDACTED, and is expected to grow to $REDACTED by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



The Americas are the largest market, followed by Europe, throughout the forecast period.Higher cost of treatment accounts for the larger market values in these two markets, even though the number of cases might be lower than other parts of the world.



The other markets are also growing, which can be attributed to growing prevalence and increasing awareness coupled with WHO interventions.



Therapeutics for hepatitis C and HIV/AIDS are high-value markets, with hepatitis C markets growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and HIV/AIDS at a CAGR of REDACTED%.Malaria, primarily in the African markets, and tuberculosis in South-East Asian countries, are other diseases with high growth poised for the next few years.



The rise of resistant forms of the disease, the move to drugs with newer mechanism of action (MoA) to combat resistance, and initiatives to increase diagnostic and treatment access by WHO and national authorities will drive the market.



In 2020, the global market for HIV therapeutics was valued at $REDACTED and is expected to increase to nearly $REDACTED by 2026, at a CAGR of REDACTED%.The Americas were the largest market (more than REDACTED% market share) primarily due to high prices of first-line treatment options and broad coverage for treatment.



The launches of new therapies are also contributing to market growth.Based on prevalence, Africa has the highest number of individuals living with HIV globally, but only comprises about REDACTED% of the total global market share.



This is driven by interventions to reduce prices and WHO measures to increase treatment coverage.



Among vaccines, influenza vaccines have the highest market value market with growth in the next few years being driven by conversion to quadrivalent vaccines and immunization of the elderly population.The influenza market is also highly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the sales have gone up.



Government intervention has led to increased vaccination during the pandemic period of 2020 and thus contributed to market revenues.In terms of growth, vaccines for Zika and Dengue have high growth potential.



Markets for vaccines for conditions such as viral hemorrhagic fevers depend on the severity and occurrence of the next outbreak and the decision of health authorities to incorporate immunization against the disease in its national programs. The vaccine market for respiratory syncytial virus is also expected to grow at high CAGR because of the expected launch of Nirsevimab by AstraZeneca/Sanofi in 2023.



For diagnostics, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and hepatitis C are some of the high-value markets, due to high disease burden as well as the need for clinically confirmed diagnosis.Detection kits for RSV, herpes and influenza are under-utilized in developing economies as the clinician can diagnose these, based on clinical findings, to a certain accuracy.



Thus, unless the cost of diagnostic kits is lowered, diagnosis of disease will be a combination of a clinician’s observation of the symptoms and recommendation of a diagnostic test. Resistance to current standards of therapy is a major issue and newer detection kits also feature assays to identify that.

