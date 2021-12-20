New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0591404/?utm_source=GNW

It provides a detailed description of the different types of disabled and elderly assistive technologies (mobility aids, access aids, beds, seating systems and ergonomic aids, daily living aids, communication aids, medical/personal monitoring aids, vision and reading aids, computer access aids, and environmental aids) and their current and projected market potential.



The mobility aids market is segmented in wheelchairs and scooters, ambulatory aids, vehicle conversions and navigation aids.Access aids market is segmented in residential/home elevators, transfer lifts, wheelchair lifts, stair lifts/climbers, accessible baths and showers, and door openers.



Daily living aids market is divided in incontinence and ostomy products, toileting aids and other daily living aids. Communication aids market is segmented in hearing and listening aids, and speech and writing aids.



The report provides market revenue for each geographical segments, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).The report’s detailed analysis allows for an in-depth understanding of the market, competitive environment, market background, technological advancement, drivers, restraints and market growth trends.



This report does not cover physical therapy and exercise equipment designed for the elderly and disabled.



The population of the world is growing and aging.According to World Population Prospects 2019, by 2050, one in six people worldwide will be over the age of 65, up from one in 11 in 2019.



The burden of functional and cognitive limitations increases with age in both severity and magnitude.According to the United Nations, more than REDACTED% of older persons – those aged 60 years and over – have disabilities.



By 2030, the U.S. government estimates that more than REDACTED% of the U.S. population will consist of individuals over the age of 65, a REDACTED% increase compared to the population in 2010. As a result, there is a greater prevalence of disability among population groups and an increasing

need for assistance andcare.



Assistive technology (AT) products are designed to assist people who, because of specific disabilities or the general infirmities that often accompany aging, would otherwise be unable to participate meaningfully in economic, social, political, cultural and other forms of human activity in their communities. Assistive technology encompasses a broad range of devices, from “low-tech” products such as canes, walkers, etc., to technologically sophisticated products such as voice recognition software and augmentative communication devices. These devices enhance quality of life for the individual, family members and caregivers. AT significantly enhances disabled people’s access to education, livelihood, health and well-being.



The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates one billion people need assistive technology, a figure that will rise to more than two billion by 2050. Key growth factors driving demand for disabled and elderly assistive technologies/devices include -

- An aging population.

- More people with chronic illnesses.

- An increasing preference to deliver healthcare outside hospitals.

- A focus on the use of technology to increase productivity and reduce ancillary costs.



Per the WHO, only REDACTED% of people who need assistive technology have access to it.Given the growing awareness and funding for elderly care, healthcare infrastructure and purchasing power improvementsin emerging countries this untapped market provides a vast opportunity for assistive devicesmanufacturers.



Market restraint factors include the high cost of assistive devices, pricing pressures and reimburseme.nt restrictions



The global market for assistive technologies is projected to reach $REDACTED billion in 2020 to $REDACTED billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



Assistive technologies and devices constantly evolve.Many new and exciting assistive devices for people with disabilities have entered the market that enhance independent living, improve health, enhance social inclusion, and reduce healthcare and living expenses.



Continuous technological innovations present more choices, potential, and possibilities for using assistive devices for different types of disabilities, all of which are driving market growth.

