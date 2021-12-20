Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation Announces Inaugural Round of Grant Funding

Treaty Six Territory, SASKATOON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation (the Foundation) has announced the first round of grant recipients to receive just over $1 million in funding under the Foundation's 2021 Pilot Grant Program. Grant recipients will begin to receive approved funds in December 2021.

"We are so happy to announce our first-ever round of grants which will be provided to eight Indigenous organizations across Canada that have shown great commitment to providing support and resources to Indigenous communities," said Dr. Jacqueline Maurice, CEO of the Foundation. Our mission is to accompany Sixties Scoop Survivors and their descendants along their healing journey, and we are glad to be able to implement this today in a tangible way. Though we are starting on a small scale, we will continue to provide more grant support next year as the Foundation gets off the ground."

The Foundation sent invitations to organizations across Canada to apply for the 2021 Pilot Grants Program. The Organizations that were selected for the 2021 Grant Program include:

"We are pleased to partner with the Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation to support Survivors in building the necessary trust, pride and self-confidence to begin their healing journey in a culturally safe space. We earnestly anticipate journeying with Survivors as they take a wholistic and healthy future perspective in reconnecting to their identity, culture and indigenous way of knowing," said Raymond Laliberte, the Executive Director of the Saskatoon Indian & Metis Friendship Center.

The Foundation's Board of Directors, who selected the final recipients, chose proposals that demonstrated direct investment into restoring the health, healing and wellness of Survivors, their families and/or descendants; their capacity to deliver the project in a culturally safe and trauma-informed manner; the extent to which their mission aligns with the Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation; and if the funding request fit the scope of the proposal.

"The volunteer unpaid Board of Directors have selected these organizations based on the vital services they provide to Survivors. The intent of the funding is to support and grow these organizations and that their projects serve their local communities in the places they need it most," said Wayne Garnons-Williams, Chair of the Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation Board. "We hope this funding allows them to see their visions through and create great impact on the healing journeys of Survivors and their descendants."

Applicants were required to meet the following selection criteria: they are a registered charity or another qualified organization listed by Canada Revenue Agency; they serve or seek to serve Sixties Scoop Survivors, their families and/or descendants through existing or new programs and projects; they are Indigenous-led, meaning decisions and direction about the organization's activities are provided by Indigenous peoples.

"This year's pilot program begins our legacy of investment into healing and serving Sixties Scoop Survivors across the Nation. The initial grant process will inform the design of future funding streams that will deliver valuable services to those who need them most," added Dr. Maurice.

The Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation

The Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation is an independent organization established through the National Sixties Scoop Settlement. The Foundation's mission is to accompany all Survivors of the Sixties Scoop and their descendants along their healing journey by supporting cultural reclamation and reunification, holistic wellness services, advocacy, commemoration, and educational initiatives.

Independent of government, the Foundation aims to serve all Survivors of the Sixties Scoop—Inuit, First Nations, Métis, status and non-status—in every region of Canada and beyond.

The Foundation's Board of Directors works together as a Survivor-led team of unpaid volunteers on a series of recommendations to accompany Survivors on their journey to healing.

Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation: www.sixtiesscoophealingfoundation.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Jacqueline Maurice

Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation

jackiemaurice@sixtiesscoophealingfoundation.ca

1-306-229-0666