Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market by Product Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Probiotics are also an effective anti-inflammatory, due to which they help and soothe redness, irritation, and skin conditions, including acne, rosacea, and dry skin.The increasing use of probiotics in the personal care segment is attributed to the growing consumer interest in health and grooming.



It has Lactobacillus johnsonii aids in the protection of Langerhans cells from being damaged by UV radiation, Lactobacillus pesodoris keeps the odor-producing bacteria away from the body.



Probiotics can replace pharmaceutical agents

The increasing demand for probiotics has shown that customers prefer products with proven health benefits.The increasing evidence of health benefits associated with probiotics for health restoration has increased the customer expectations related to probiotics.



This inclination toward a safe, natural, and cost-effective substitute for drugs has led to the application of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents.Beneficial effects of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents seem to be strain- and dose-dependent.



Clinical trials have displayed that probiotics may cure certain disorders or diseases in humans, especially those related to the GI tract.



Yeast probiotics can be used as antibiotics or growth promoters.

Yeast, as a probiotic, is actively used in applications such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial enzymes.For a yeast strain to be selected as a probiotic, it needs to have a high tolerance to acidity, should show resistance to bile salts, must have an adhesion capacity to the intestinal cells, and should demonstrate an immunostimulant effect.



According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Saccharomyces cerevisiae is the most commonly used yeast used in food fermentation. Some yeast strains have anti-inflammatory properties and can prevent intestinal infections.



