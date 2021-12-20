RUBICONSmartCity™ Featured in New Amazon Documentary Series

New York, NY, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, an innovative software leader that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that its cutting-edge RUBICONSmartCity™ technology platform is featured in a new documentary series produced by Amazon.

The four-part series, titled Climate Next, is focused on a selection of Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners using AWS cloud technology to drive innovation and enable their sustainability efforts. The episode featuring Rubicon explores the company’s partnership with the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico, in which it has helped the city improve the performance of its waste, recycling, and sustainability operations.

Santa Fe leverages RUBICONSmartCity, a proprietary, cloud-based technology suite that helps city governments run more efficient, effective, and sustainable operations. In turn, Rubicon uses AWS cloud services including Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon RDS for SQL Server, and Amazon S3 to power its smart city solutions which are deployed in waste and recycling trucks, effectively creating an Internet of Things-enabled waste collection fleet.

“We are thrilled to be featured in this outstanding new documentary series by Amazon,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer at Rubicon. “Stories like Santa Fe’s, and those of the other next-generation innovators in the series, prove that game-changing solutions to the world’s toughest challenges can be found anywhere and everywhere. Our partnership with AWS is helping us scale our impact to reach cities across the nation and produce a better quality of life for so many people.”

By working with Rubicon, Santa Fe has improved customer service for city residents by reducing the number of missed pickups, optimizing collection routes, eliminating paper route sheets, automating the tracking of customer issues, and saving taxpayer dollars through actions such as reducing fuel consumption and wear and tear on vehicles.

Each of Santa Fe’s trash vehicles collects garbage and recycling from between 800 and 900 locations per day. Drivers carry a smartphone running Rubicon’s proprietary app which provides optimized collection routes and live telematics information, and streams that data back to city headquarters via the cloud. Managers and supervisors can track service status at every home in the city, monitor route progress, and address issues in the field; all of which are essential insights for efficient program operations. Using cloud technology, RUBICONSmartCity is turning Santa Fe’s fleet of garbage trucks into mobile data collection centers, enabling them to complete additional tasks such as detect potholes or identify graffiti.

“Rubicon has worked with us on new technology solutions that have helped to redesign our waste and recycling operations, and move us toward more efficient collections and better customer service,” said Shirlene Sitton, Environmental Services Division Director at the City of Santa Fe. “These efficiencies will reduce our carbon emissions associated with service delivery, moving us toward Santa Fe’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2040.”

As seen with the partnership between Rubicon and Santa Fe, cloud technology can do much more than just modernize waste and recycling programs. It empowers businesses, governments, and organizations of all kinds to streamline operations and work toward long term sustainability goals, all the while saving money and improving the customer experience.

“We are pleased to showcase the important and innovative work that Rubicon has done with the City of Santa Fe to rethink waste collection, creating a vastly better system for both constituents and collectors,” said Kim Majerus, Vice President, State and Local Government & Education at Amazon Web Services. “As governments around the country—and around the world—evaluate how to innovate in a climate-friendly manner, the power of the cloud will continue to be an invaluable tool in reimagining how we live and govern.”

Watch Rubicon and Santa Fe’s episode in Amazon’s Climate Next documentary series, titled The Road to Zero Waste, here.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a Lexington, Kentucky-based software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Founder SPAC (Nasdaq: FOUN), which is expected to result in Rubicon becoming a public company listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “RBT” in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.