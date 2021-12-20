Asian, Hispanic, White, & Black Americans All Find Financial Success in Different Cities, New Study by SimpleMoneyLyfe Finds

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data encompasses results from the previous 5 years - including private surveys and big data generated from the U.S. Census Bureau - making it the most comprehensive study on the relationship between ethnicity and money to date. The results reveal which U.S. Cities and States offer a fighting chance for minorities to obtain financial success and freedom.

The research, which analyzed the relationship between homeownership, income, education, and financial success, discovered it is hard for minorities to break out of the mold and enjoy financial success in certain US Cities.

Here is a quick snapshot of what SimpleMoneyLyfe's industry-leading research reveals:

Best Cities for Asian Americans to Find Financial Success

Houston, Texas

Phoenix, Arizona

Jacksonville, Florida

San Antonio, Texas

Los Angeles, California

Best Cities for Hispanic Americans to Find Financial Sucess

Jacksonville, Florida

San Antonio, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

Fort Worth, Texas

Columbus, Ohio

Best Cities for Black Americans to Find Financial Success

San Antonio, Texas

Los Angeles, California

Fort Worth, Texas

Houston, Texas

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Best Cities for White Americans to Find Financial Success

Houston, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

New York, New York

Los Angeles, California

To see the score of each individual city, review the entire study published: https://simplemoneylyfe.com/money/asians-blacks-whites-hispanics-financial-freedom-study

For questions about the data, a comment on the findings, or an introduction to the industry experts included in this report, contact Drew and Sean at simplemoneylyfe@outlook.com.

SimpleMoneyLyfe is a leading personal finance brand that publishes detailed reports and industry analysis, helping consumers cut through the noise and make simple financial decisions.

